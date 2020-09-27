HUNTINGTON -- Former Rock Hill High School golfer Logan Reed was named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar.
A sophomore at Otterbein University, Reed was one of 1,018 players in all college division to be honored. The award winners were announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America organization.
Just 81 are from the NCAA Division III level in which Reed competes. Otterbein had four other golfers honored, including seniors Kurt Fortman and Sam Marty, junior Johnny Peck and sophomore Coury Rogers.
This marks the first year that sophomores were eligible.
Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars must be of sophomore, junior or senior status academically at their school or receiving an Associate’s Degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Recipients must possess a stroke average under 76 in Division I, 78 in Division II, 78 in NAIA, 79 in Division III and 77 in NJCAA while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.20.
Because of COVID-19, for 2019-2020 only, players must have participated in at least 40 percent of the team’s competitive rounds.
Otterbein won the Ohio Athletic Conference fall preview by 19 shots. The Cardinals have won five straight OAC championships and finished 26th in the Division III national championship tournament last season.
Reed majors in business and sports management. A four-year letterman for Rock Hill, he earned All-Ohio honorable-mention honors after compiling a stroke average of 80.6 as a freshman..
At Otterbein, he compiled a stroke average of 80.6 his freshman and 79.6 as a sophomore. His low round was a 72 against Capital University. He finished tied for 43rd in the OAC Fall Invitational last season.