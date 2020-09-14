HUNTINGTON — Most high school athletes play two sports and some play two in the same season, but few are stars in both.
Briana Reynolds is the latter. The Rock Hill High School sophomore is one of the better girls soccer players and cross country runners in the Tri-State.
Reynolds has scored nine goals, including four against Piketon, in five games this season. She also is one of the top runners on one of the better teams in the region. Saturday, she finished third at the Run By The River meet at Fairland in 23:38.31. Making that accomplishment more astonishing is that Reynolds had played soccer games each of the three previous days.
“I didn’t get to go to cross country practice because of that,” Reynolds said. “Soccer and cross country use different muscles. It’s different playing both.”
Reynolds, who has run since age 5, said she hopes to play soccer and run track in college.
Reynolds, who enjoys snowboarding and bowling, said running is cathartic.
“It takes away a lot of stress from school,” said Reynolds, who played basketball and softball in the past.
Reynolds, who also draws and reads in her rare spare time, said she inherited her athleticism from her dad, Josh, who played soccer at Ohio Northern.
“He got me into soccer,” Reynolds said. “He was a goalkeeper and tried me there, but saw that I could run and told me I was going to play out in the field. For sure, he’s my biggest influence. I’m an only child and we’re really close.”
RESCHEDULING: Several high school football games have been rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few, subject to change:
Spring Valley at Martinsburg, 7 p.m., Friday; Wheeling Park at Huntington High, 7:30 p.m., Friday; Wayne at Tolsia, 7 p.m., Friday. Ashland, which was scheduled to play Spring Valley Friday, now will have an intrasquad scrimmage.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the friends and family of Racine Southern High School volleyball player Jordan Hardwick.
Hardwick, 17, collapsed at practice and died Friday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High tight end Eli Archer was offered a scholarship by Concord. Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page received an offer from Indiana. George Washington kicker Michael Hughes picked up an offer from Appalachian State. Coal Grove softball star Kaleigh Murphy committed to West Virginia State, where she will play one season with her sister Kasey.
Poca boys basketball star Isaac McKneely picked up an offer from Cincinnati, coached by former Marshall player John Brannen. Wheelersburg boys basketball standout Matthew Miller visited Heidelberg. His classmate, Ellie Kallner, committed to play basketball at Concordia (Michigan) University.
Glenville State offered Raceland basketball star Kirk Pence. George Washington kicker Michael Hughes committed to Appalachian State. Toledo offered Rowan County girls basketball player Haven Ford.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy and Greenup County’s Cambria Burke tied for medalist honors at the Eastern Kentucky Conference girls golf tournament. Greenup County and West Carter tied for the team title.
Paden City, which has just 11 healthy players, has canceled its season. Morgan Lyons set a Symmes Valley High School girls cross country record by finishing the Skyline Bowling Invitational in 24:43.0. She is the sister of former Fairland and current Bluefield State basketball player Harlie Lyons.
Fairland’s Bailey Russell (girls) and Brody Buchanan (boys) won individual middle school championships at Gallia Academy’s Skyline Bowling Invitational cross country meet. Buchanan and Russell also won individual titles at the Run By the River meet Saturday at Fairland’s course at Old Locks 27. Rock Hill won the boys and girls team title in the high school division. Fairland won the boys middle school division and Huntington took the girls title. Garrett Frazee of South Gallia won the boys high school individual title and Camryn Miller of Rock Hill won the girls high school championship.
Wheelersburg boys soccer is ranked 12th in Ohio Division II. Belpre won the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf championship. The Eagles’ Connor Copeland won medalist honors with an even-par 36 at the Oxbow Golf Course near Marietta, Ohio.
Ironton volleyball player Samantha LaFon leads the Ohio Valley Conference in kills with 77, 27 more than her closest competitor. LaFon has committed to basketball at Marshall. Her teammate, Devin Forest, leads the league with 25 aces, while fellow Fighting Tiger Evan Williams has an OVC-best 130 digs. Fairland’s Kalei Ngumire tops the circuit with 128 assists.
Ironton’s football team defeated Coal Grove 71-0 Friday. The 71 points were the third-most in a game in the Fighting Tigers’ history, behind the 100-0 shellacking they gave the Marshall College reserves in 1960 and 72 in a 72-0 victory over Gallipolis in 1913. Ironton also beat South Point 71-6 in 1999.
Lewis County (West Virginia) High School’s band showed class Friday when it played Elkins’ fight song before the Minutemen’s 25-14 loss to the Tigers. Elkins’ band was not allowed to travel because of COVID-19 restrictions and the Tigers are playing all their games on the road because their home stadium was deemed unsafe for fans.
Martinsburg, Spring Valley’s football opponent on Friday, has won 57 consecutive games.