ASHLAND -- Nixon Snavely was lonely and that's just the way he wanted it.
The Rock Hill High School runner won the Ashland All Comers cross country meet by 46 seconds Wednesday, finishing in 16:44. He was one of four Redmen in the top 10 at Central Park.
Autumn Egleston of Rowan County was the girls winner in 19:11.
Volleyball
BOYD COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 2: The Lions (9-2) won 25-15, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13 behind 23 digs each from Lilah Thornbury and Baylee Moore. Taylor Bartrum made 19 digs, Sydney Clark 13 and Carleigh Conley 11. Conley made 49 assists, Bartrum 25 kills and Audrey Biggs 11 kills.
Boys soccer
BOYD COUNTY 4, WEST CARTER 3: Joseph Blankenship scored two goals and assisted on one to lead the Lions (1-3) by the Comets (1-3) in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Aiden McCoy and Eli Shelton also scored. Cameron Stanton issued two assists.
POINT PLEASANT 8, SISSONVILLE 0: Anthony Bertagnolli scored three goals to lead the host Big Blacks past the Indians. Alex Shrader, Pacey Frum, Cooper Tatterson, Colton Angus and Garin Hudnall also scored. Lucas Beckett made one save to earn the win.
Girls soccer
RUSSELL 4, ASHLAND 2: Ava Quinn scored two goals and handed out one assist to lift the Red Devils (7-0) over the Cats (4-1) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Emma Stamper and Kaelyn Howard each scored once. Eva Blanke made an assist. Gabrielle Williams had 10 saves.
POINT PLEASANT 9, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0: Melina Gyberg, Madelyn Call and Addison Burt scored two goals apiece as the host Big Blacks routed the Irish. Reece Oliver, Bailey Snyder and Keira Tatterson also scored. St. Joe made no shots on goal. Irish keeper Lilly Corneau made 16 saves.
BOYD COUNTY 2, WEST CARTER 0: Alexis Boyd scored both goals and Sophia Stevens made seven saves as the Lions (2-3) beat the Comets (2-4) in Olive Hill, Kentucky.
Golf
GALLIA WINS QUAD: Gallia Academy shot 159 to win a quad tournament at the Riverside Golf Course in Mason, West Virginia. Cabell Midland was second at 165, followed by Ripley at 167 and Wahama at 168.
The White Falcons' Grant Roush was medalist with an even-par 35, once shot ahead of the Blue Devils' Braeden Cardwell.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
