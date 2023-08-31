The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230901-hds-preprdp.jpg

Rock Hill's Nixon Snavely, center, won the boys title in the Ashland All Comers cross country meet Wednesday at Central Park.

 Submitted photo

ASHLAND -- Nixon Snavely was lonely and that's just the way he wanted it.

The Rock Hill High School runner won the Ashland All Comers cross country meet by 46 seconds Wednesday, finishing in 16:44. He was one of four Redmen in the top 10 at Central Park.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

