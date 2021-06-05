PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Rock Hill standout Noah Wood finished fourth in the 400-meter run in the Ohio Division III state track and field meet Saturday.
Wood ran 49.12.
Coal Grove’s girls 4x100 relay team set a school record of 51.3, breaking the mark of 51.8.
KENTUCKY TRACK: Russell’s boys won the Class AA, Region 6 meet in Maysville, Kentucky.
The Red Devils finished with 104 points, nine more than runner-up Rowan County. Ashland was third with 91, followed by Greenup County 82 and Boyd County with 63. Dougie Osborne won the 400-meter dash and Matthew Jones the 300 hurdles for Russell. Greenup County’s Trenton Hannah won the discus throw. Boyd County’s J.B. Terrill won the 800 and 1,600.
Mason County won the girls title. Ashland’s Lillian Sebastion won the 100 and 200. Boyd County’s Sophia Newsome took the 800 and Ashland’s Aubree Hay the 1,600.
Baseball
HURRICANE 11, PARKERSBURG SOUTH 1: Damian Witty went 3 for 4 with two home runs as the Redskins (27-1), winners of 26 straight, beat the Patriots in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament at Lola Meeks Field.
Ethan Spolarich went 4 for 4. Joel Gardner drove in two runs. Quarrier Phillips and Bryson Rigney each smacked two hits.
BARNESVILLE 10, MINFORD 7: Marshall University signee Elijah Volgelsong-Lewis went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, but the Falcons (25-3) fell to the Shamrocks (18-2) in a Division III regional semifinal.
Softball
BOYD COUNTY 7, ELLIOTT COUNTY 6: The Lions scored five runs in the last two innings to edge Elliott County 7-6 in the Kentucky 16th Region Tournament. Alex Blanton’s two-run triple in the sixth tied the game. Haylee Thornsberry’s three-run triple won it.
SISSONVILLE 9, POINT PLEASANT 0: Madison Legg pitched a two-hit shoutout as the Indians defeated the big Blacks in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament. Taylor Oxley drove in three. Emma Meade went 2 for 3. Alyssa Sobit homered.