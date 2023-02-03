The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — A slow start and a raucous crowd didn’t rattle the Lions.

In a loud gym, split nearly 50-50 with fans wearing scarlet or maroon, Boyd County turned an eight-point deficit early into an eight-point win over the Ashland Tomcats on Friday night in boys high school basketball action at Anderson Gym.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

