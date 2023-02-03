ASHLAND — A slow start and a raucous crowd didn’t rattle the Lions.
In a loud gym, split nearly 50-50 with fans wearing scarlet or maroon, Boyd County turned an eight-point deficit early into an eight-point win over the Ashland Tomcats on Friday night in boys high school basketball action at Anderson Gym.
With the win, Boyd County (17-4) earned a regular-season split with the Tomcats (15-10) after falling in the first meeting. The two finished tied in the 64th District seeding standings, but the tiebreaker is awarded to the winner of the first meeting (Ashland) — a rule that has been in place since the 2021 season, which was altered by the coronavirus pandemic.
With the top seed, the Tomcats will face Rose Hill Christian in the opening round of the district tournament. Boyd County will face Fairview in the opening round.
The Tomcats scored the first eight points as the visiting Lions went the first two and half minutes scoreless before Rhett Holbrook got things going for Boyd County. From there, the Lions worked their way to a lead by the end of the first quarter, 20-19.
“We’ve been through some tough games. Called a quick timeout because this is just a whole different animal,” Lions coach Randy Anderson said of the rivalry with the Tomcats. “The communities are into it and I get it, the jitters and whatever, but we just needed to take a deep breath.”
Holbrook added another six in the second quarter and led all scorers at that point in the contest. Ashland’s Rheyce Deboard scored 14 for the Tomcats, including a triple at the buzzer to pull the home team back within a possession of the lead at the intermission.
Deboard finished with 28 points to lead Ashland, while Zander Carter chipped in 25. Asher Adkins was the third Tomcat in double-figure scoring, netting 10. But it wasn’t enough to combat a hot-shooting second half, in particular from beyond the arc, for Boyd County.
Cole Hicks and Jacob Spurlock combined for 44 points Friday night, 28 of which came in the third and fourth quarters and six of the nine made 3s in the win.
“That’s huge. It’s just part of who we are and what we are,” Anderson said of the accuracy from long range. “I think we shot 12% from beyond the arc the first time we played.”
When Spurlock opened the fourth quarter with a triple, it extended Boyd County’s lead to 17 points, 66-49, but Ashland fought back in the final minutes by relying on what helped it keep the game close in the first half.
“It was our pressure defensively that was leading the tempo offensively, and it was getting us good looks in transition,” Tomcats interim coach Ryan Bonner said. “Obviously we were in a scenario where we had to find a way to get some more possessions and ball pressure on them, but our guys played hard for four quarters.”
Boyd County got just two points off the bench, but every starter finished with at least 10 points in the win, led by Spurlock’s 23, with help from Hicks (21), Holbrook (22), and 10 each from Jason Ellis and Griffin Taylor.
BOYD COUNTY 20 21 22 25 — 88: Spurlock 23, Holbrook 22, Hicks 21, Ellis 10, Taylor 10, Martin 2
ASHLAND 19 19 11 21 — 80: Deboard 28, Carter 25, Adkins 10, Davis 8, Lalonde 6, Conway 3
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
