PEDRO, Ohio -- Portsmouth turned three Rock Hill turnovers into 21 points in the first quarter on its way to a 41-7 victory in Pedro, Ohio.
Drew Roe ran 1 yard for a touchdown and threw a pair of 33-yard TD passes, one to Reade Pendleton, the other to Dariyonne Bryant. Zach Roth kicked extra points on each touchdown.
Roe scored on a 10-yard run at 8:46 of the second quarter to make it 28-0. Trent Williams passed 5 yards to Owen Hankins to pull the Redmen within 28-7 by halftime, but Roe ran 9 yards for a touchdown and threw 56 yards to Jayden Duncan for a score.
Roe completed 16 of 24 passes for 209 yards and three TDs. He rushed six times for 31 yards and three scores. Duncan caught seven passes for 105 yards.
BOYD COUNTY 10, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Dakota Thompson scored on a 5-yard run with 3:28 left in the second quarter to help the Lions (3-1) beat the Musketeers (1-2) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Thompson also recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass. Cole Thompson kicked a 23-yard field goal.
POINT PLEASANT 66, MINGO CENTRAL 28: The Big Blacks forced three first half turnovers, churned out 451 rushing yards and made a 21-0 first quarter lead hold up Friday night during a at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Point Pleasant (2-1) used a balanced attack of offense, defense and special teams in a wire-to-wire triumph and finished with a 526-311 advantage in total yards.
The Miners (1-1) received a strong performance from Norman Kennedy, who ran for 216 yards and three scores on 37 attempts. Evan Roach, who finished the game with 94 rushing yards and also went 5 of 8 passing for 75 yards, ran for two TDs and passed for two. Gavin Jeffers led Point with 163 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts and also returned a fourth quarter kickoff 83 yards for a 59-28 advantage with 10:56 left in regulation. Cody Schultz caught two touchdown passes for the Big Blacks.
SOUTHERN 57, SOUTH GALLIA 22: The Tornadoes (2-1) overcame a 7-0 deficit to defeat the Rebels (0-3) in Mercerville, Ohio. Lance Hensler led Southern with 12 carries for 116 yards. Josiah Smith completed 7 of 15 passes for 101 yards. Noah Cremeens ran for 122 yards on 11 carries for South Gallia.
RITCHIE COUNTY 50, WAHAMA 48: The Rebels (2-0) rallied from a 20-point deficit to edge the White Falcons (0-2). Ritchie County's winning 2-point conversion was the first time it led. Ethan Haught passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for 105 yards and three TDs. Sawyer Van Meter rushed for six TDs for Wahama.
Girls soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 5, NORTHWEST 0: Five different players scored as the Flyers (2-2)beat the visiting Mohawks.
Addie Philabaun, Bella Whaley, Aubrey Sutton, Lydia Sheridan and Chloe Sheridan found the net. Whaley and Philabuan each had two assists and Laiken Unger one. Riley Daniels made four saves in the shutout.