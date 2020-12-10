HUNTINGTON — In a bit of a surprise, Roger Bacon High School running back Corey Kiner won the Ohio Mr. Football Award Thursday.
Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico, the two-time Division V defensive player of the year, was believed by many to be the favorite for the honor, presented by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. Carrico, committed to Ohio State, led the Fighting Tigers to the state championship game, defeating Roger Bacon 22-19 in the semifinals before falling to Kirtland in the title contest.
“I’m not hurt,” Carrico said, congratulating Kiner with whom he struck up a friendship after the semifinals. “As I have said before, my goal was not to win Mr. Football. I wanted a state championship. Unfortunately, I got neither. You won’t see me lying around pouting.”
Kiner, an LSU commit and Division V offensive player of the year, gave Greater Cincinnati its second winner in as many year, as Wyoming High quarterback Evan Prater, now at the University of Cincinnati, took the honor in 2019. Kiner was complimentary of Carrico. Both are All-Americans.
“He (Carrico) is a really great football player, but he’s an even better person,” Kiner told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I talked to him after the game and introduced myself. We talked about the game, how hard it was to tackle me and how hard it was to break tackles from him. I just congratulated him on the win and wished him luck in the state championship and at Ohio State.”
Kiner ran for 1,866 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns this season as the Spartans finished 10-1. He ran for 103 yards and one touchdown against Ironton (11-1).
Carrico ran for 1,544 yards and 25 touchdowns this season and was even better on defense.