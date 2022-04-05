The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON -- Fairland was the model of efficiency Monday in a 2-1 victory over Ironton in high school baseball.

The Dragons (2-1 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) won despite having just one hit. In the fourth inning, Alex Rogers walked and Niko Kiritsy singled. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch before Cooper Cummings hit a sacrifice fly to plate Rogers. Kiritsy then scored on a passed ball.

The Fighting Tigers (1-3, 0-2) set the score in the fifth when Jon Wylie singled, then scored on a triple by Trevor Kleinman. 

Rogers was the winning pitcher. Tyler Sammons earned a save.

FAIRLAND 000 200 0 -- 2 1 0

IRONTON 000 010 0 -- 1 6 0

Rogers, Sammons (6) and Cummings; T. Kleinman and Freeman.

Hitting: (I) T. Kleinman 3B.

IRONTON ST. JOE 15, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 0: Blake Stuntebeck struck out 16 in a one-hit shutout of the Panthers in Portsmouth. He also went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two runs batted in. Brady Medinger went 3 for 5 with four RBIs, Elijah Rowe 2 for 4 and Michael Mahlmeister drove in two as the Flyers improved to 7-0.

TOLSIA 14, HANNAN 9: Brian Ekers smacked three hits to lift the Rebels (1-4) past the Wildcats (1-2) in Ashton, West Virginia. 

FAIRVIEW 11, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: Bradly Adkins pitched a no-hitter as the host Eagles beat the Royals in the All-A Classic. Tanner Johnson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jaxon Manning and Dustin Allen each were 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Cody Caldwell drove in two. 

WAHAMA SPLITS: The White Falcons (7-2) split a doubleheader with host Sherman (8-2), losing 11-4 and winning 10-4. Ethyn Barnitz and Nathan Manuel hit home runs for Wahama in the opener. Barntiz and Aaron Henry homered in the nightcap.

PORTSMOUTH 11, PND 0: Vinnie Lonardo whiffed 11 as the Trojans beat Portsmouth Notre Dame. Amari Harmon knocked in two runs. Nathaniel Berry went 2 for 2.

SOFTBALL

IRONTON 4, FAIRLAND 3: The homestanding Tigers overcame a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the sixth, then held off the Dragons. Emily Weber went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Ironton. Bella Sorbilli homered and drove in two. Kaylee Salyer went 2 for 4 for Fairland.

ROCK HILL 3, COAL GROVE 2: Karlee Gillespie struck out six to earn the win as the Redwomen edged the Hornets in Pedro, Ohio. Gillespie and Abby Morrison were 2 for 2 for Rock Hill. Abbie Deeds went 3 for 3 for Coal Grove.

BOYD COUNTY SPLITS: The Lions lost 2-1 to Russell County, then beat Lynn Camp 5-4 in the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Alex Blanton went 2 for 3 in each game. Kylie Thompson struck out 10 in Boyd County's win.

WAHAMA 20, GILMER COUNTY 4: Amber Wolfe's three-run homer propelled the White Falcons (9-0) to a rout of the Titans (4-4) in Glenville, West Virginia. Morgan Christian mashed a two-run homer. Mikie Lieving whacked four hits. Wolfe drove in seven. Elissa Hoffman was the winning pitcher. 

POINT PLEASANT SPLITS: The Big Blacks (5-4) split a doubleheader with Greenbrier East (4-3), winning 7-4 and losing 3-2. Victoria Musser earned the win in the opener.  

WHEELERSBURG 13, PORTSMOUTH 0: Catie Boggs led off with a home run to give the Pirates (4-1) all the runs they needed in a triumph over the host Trojans (2-1). Macee Eaton went 4 for 4 with a home run, and three RBIs. Sydney Skiver drove in two. Andi Jo Howard was the winning pitcher and knocked in two. Kaylynn Carter was 3 for 3 and Boggs 3 for 4. Rileigh Lang went 2 for 4. Ayonna Carr was 2 for 2 for Portsmouth.

Tennis

MINFORD 4, IRONTON 1: Charlie Neal and Matthew Justice won singled matches as the Falcons topped the Tigers. Kaden Kelley and Dillon Osborne won at No. 1 doubles, and Kade Glockner and Marissa Justice at No. 2. Teegan Carpenter was Ironton's winner at No. 2 singles.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

