HUNTINGTON -- Lorelei Roper has lassoed her confidence.
The Marshall University women's basketball forward/center has become more of a scorer this season, helping take pressure off Thundering Herd guards and adding to a strong defensive and rebounding repertoire. Roper scored a career-high 12 points in Marshall's 65-56 victory over FIU on Jan. 23, then duplicated that total Saturday in a 73-68 triumph over Old Dominion.
For the season, Roper averages 7.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, having made 29 of 49 shots, 59.2 percent. That point total more than doubles her 2.3 average as a sophomore and 3.3 as a freshman.
"Lorelei is playing well offensively, and I've told her this, she's confident in her shot," Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. "We've done some things in practice that have really benefitted her. We've spent more time shooting and she's been the biggest beneficiary of that. She's consistently made jump shots and that's something she's struggled with in her career. She's confident in it right now and that comes from work and investment in doing it."
On Saturday, Roper's basket with 3:21 left in the fourth quarter gave the Herd a 59-58 lead it 73-68 victory over Old Dominion. The 6-foot-1 junior has seen her confidence in her scoring ability soar without sacrificing rebounding nor defense.
Roper, who missed seven months recovering from a torn knee ligament, said she appreciates the game and loves playing it. She said her attitude is different from when she came to campus as a freshman from Carmel Christian High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"When I got here as a freshman, as everyone probably does, I wanted to be the leading scorer and all that stuff, but it's not like that," Roper said. "Anyone who plays college ball is here because they're the best in high school. I realized at the end of the day these shots are going to come and if they don't come in a particular game, then I have to pick up on defense and get assists for my teammates. We have so many great shooters I can kick it out to them. If defenders are drawn to me, then somebody else is open."
That unselfish attitude has served Roper well. She said her hunger for the game extends to seeing her teammate perform well. Although her scoring average has risen, Roper said she doesn't have to be tops in points on the state sheet to have played well.
Just getting on the court is a blessing, since COVID-19 has postponed or canceled several games.
"I tore my ACL and was out, so I came back hungry," Roper said. "Even being out a couple of weeks and missing one or two games, you're ready. I'm ready to come back, to play and stay hungry. No one wants to be practicing all the time, playing little quarantine games and one on one. We want to play the games."
Kemper, too, wants to play and see Roper and her teammates continue to develop.
"I thought she was tremendous against FIU," Kemper said of Roper. "She made some big baskets down the stretch. She's always been smart as far as how we're structuring things and what we want to get done."
Roper said defense leads to offense, whether she or someone else is putting ball in basket.
"Getting so many stops on defense we'll be able to push the ball on offense," Roper said. "We have a lot of really great scorers, but a lot of great defenders. We focused on defense and getting stops, getting the ball in transition.
Kemper said he loves that line of thinking.
"I don't think she worries so much on how she's going to score," Kemper said. "She's spending thoughts on trying to help us in other facets. She's very much letting the offensive game come to her. She's playing more relaxed on the offensive end and you see the efficiency because of that."