HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday morning, Marshall women’s basketball player Lorelei Roper had on a different type of uniform for her teammates.
Roper, a nursing major from Charlotte, was administering COVID-19 booster shots to Marshall head coach Tony Kemper and several teammates.
“She knows I don’t like shots, so there wasn’t a lot of small talk,” Kemper said. “She just said, ‘Which arm do you want?’ I told her left so I could still shoot a little bit in warmups.”
Did the thought cross Roper’s mind to give Kemper a bit of an extra stick with the booster shot? Ehh, maybe.
“I was joking around and saying I was going to go extra hard just for all the conditioning tests and down-and-backs we had to run,” Roper said.
As Roper was asked how Kemper did with Tuesday’s shot, a smile came across her face. Then Kemper poked his head back in the room to hear the answer, which brought a laugh.
“He did pretty good,” Roper said. “I didn’t know what to expect, but he did really great.”
Having a team member administer COVID-19 booster shots is definitely a unique situation, but in a way, it was fitting for Kemper and the Herd women’s team to have Roper administer them.
The caretaker role is one Roper has become accustomed to for the Herd in her four years with the program.
If there is a small detail for the team, Roper is involved to ensure things keep moving forward in a smooth manner.
“She does a lot of things that you have to understand athletics and sports and teams on a high level to get,” Kemper said. “She makes a lot of it happen without me saying much, so that’s appreciated.”
Those leadership duties can range from organizing what the team is wearing on travel days to leading communication on the defensive end of the floor in games.
And, yes, even to putting her nursing education to use and administering COVID-19 booster shots to teammates to ensure they all stay healthy during the season as the omicron variant ravages college basketball.
“It’s a special feeling,” Roper said of administering the booster shots. “Everyone has their own opinions about everything and I’m not going to get into all of that, but I think it’s really special that I get the opportunity to be able to do that for my teammates, my coaches … I don’t know anyone else who gets to do something like that, so it’s really cool for me to be able to experience all that.”
With teammates now boosted, Roper’s focus turns to helping her team prepare for Saturday’s first road contest in Conference USA play at Florida Atlantic.
Roper is at the forefront of a defense that has not allowed more than 58 points in any of its last five games.
Last weekend, Marshall faced a Southern Miss team who was coming off an 88-point outing in a loss to Western Kentucky and featured two of Conference USA’s better post players.
Roper helped Marshall limit the Golden Eagles to just 17 points in the first half and those post players to just three field goals — two being outside jumpers — in the Herd’s win.
The effort is part of Roper accepting her role and thriving in it, which is leading to success for Marshall’s women’s team, who has now won four straight.
“As I’ve grown up and kept playing here, I’ve realized what my role on this team is,” Roper said. “It may not be to average 22 points a game in the post, but if I can go be in help (defense) or go make sure my guards don’t get slammed by ball screens or make sure that people are in the right place and they know the play, that’s what’s going to be important to me because that’s my role and that’s what’s going to help us win ballgames.”