HUNTINGTON -- Marshall's Lorelei Roper remembers the last meeting with Old Dominion all too well.
The Monarchs came into Huntington and earned a 62-47 win over Marshall, based on the play of its interior players getting on the glass and also getting to the foul line.
It was a loss that Roper took personally as she looks ahead to the Thundering Herd's battle with Old Dominion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
"It doesn't sit right," Roper said. "It kind of stings. I think it's really important. Those are just easy buckets. Especially if we played really good defense for 20 seconds, 25 seconds, and then they get another chance at it and they score, I know it's frustrating."
Roper and the Herd head into a pivotal Conference USA weekend after earning a 60-48 win over UTEP, which ended a five-game skid for the team.
The Herd's junior post player said the effort in facets was one the team needed as it faces a tough stretch that includes ODU and Charlotte this weekend.
"I think a lot of people kind of had a break-through game against UTEP and we all needed that for the team's confidence and for our confidence to get ourselves back on track and remind us who we are and what we're capable of," Roper said.
For the Herd to get a win, the team must avoid allowing second-chance opportunities to the Monarchs, who have a history of crashing the glass hard.
In the win in Huntington, Old Dominion collected 14 offensive rebounds, which led to 16 second-chance points.
"We gave up too many offensive rebounds to them," Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. "They are a challenging team to box out, but we've got to get them off the glass."
The Monarchs also got to the free-throw line with consistency off the extra opportunities, finishing 17 of 24 from the line.
Putting the opposition at the foul line in key situations has been a problem for the Herd, which saw that become a major factor against both Old Dominion and Charlotte in the last meeting.
"I think fouling is one of our main things right now that we're struggling with a lot, so (we're) focusing on that and playing solid defense without fouling," Roper said. "We know what we need to do. We've done it before."
For Marshall, Aaliyah Dunham has increased her role within the offense of late, which has helped add a consistent scoring piece to go along with leading scorer Savannah Wheeler.
"She's really consistently knocking down shots for us now, which is what I thought she'd do at some point in the year," Kemper said. "I think she's much more offensively aggressive like I thought she could be."
The hope is that the scoring continues its ascent to enable the Herd to catch a bit of rhythm over a tough final stretch of the season.
Roper said that while last week's win was a great feeling, she hopes the feeling of that losing streak stays inside everyone on the team as a reminder of what they don't want to feel again.
"No one likes to be in the locker room after a loss," Roper said. "We don't like the bus ride afterward, don't like the plane ride, don't like the feeling of it. I think we're an extremely competitive team and everyone takes that to heart, so hopefully we can turn that into a little winning streak here."
To get a win over Old Dominion, the Herd must combat Monarchs forward Brianna Jackson, who finished with 15 points and nine rebounds -- seven on the offensive end -- during ODU's win in Huntington.
Following Thursday's game, Marshall heads to Charlotte for a 1 p.m. contest against the 49ers on Saturday.