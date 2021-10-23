ASHLAND — Natalie Karle has faced fierce competitors, but one month ago she met her toughest opponent.
Karle was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Rose Hill Christian head volleyball coach and assistant girls basketball coach said she was stunned by the diagnosis, but is optimistic and relying on God to help her battle the disease.
"I don't know what much to say about it," said Karle, whose husband, Nick, is the Royals head girls coach. "I ended up telling the basketball team about a week ago. I wanted them to know — I'm super involved — that I wasn't choosing not to be involved as much, but I was going to have to take a step back, or a half a step back. I hope it's not too much."
Karle, the former Natalie Adkins, starred in volleyball at Cabell Midland High School and West Virginia University. She coached at West Carter High School in Olive Hill, Kentucky, and Kentucky Christian University in Grayson before going to Rose Hill Christian last year.
Karle said she's confident in God as she battles cancer.
"I don't know how I would get through it if not for my faith in Jesus," Karle said. "The people we've met here, we've gotten really close to. They're big supporters and they're our friends in Christ. It's been a blessing for sure."
Nick Karle said he, too, was surprised by the diagnosis, but he trusts the Lord through the process of treatment.
"We ask for prayers for Natalie," Karle said. "We know God has this. He has her and we have faith in him."
Natalie Karle, meanwhile, coaches with vigor. A competitor, she led the Royals volleyball team to a 12-10 record and sixth-place finish in the rugged 16-team 16th Region. That was stark improvement over 2020's 4-6 record in a COVID-19-shortened season.
She also helped Rose Hill Christian's girls basketball team to an 18-12 mark against a vastly more difficult schedule last season. Karle said she expects this year's team, which begins play Nov. 29 at powerhouse Ashland, to be even better. That the Royals feature only one senior, Bellamee Sparks, and seven players overall doesn't bother Karle.
"We have a brand-new team pretty much and we have to bring the same intensity, the same work ethic, and we expect even better things out of this team," Karle said. "Our one senior, we've seen her really mature. I had her in volleyball, and her leadership was just unreal. I expect it to be the same with this. She's doing a wonderful job of being a leader. She's being tough, and they know it's from a good place. They're being responsive, and it's good."
Practice began Oct. 15 and Rose Hill Christian still is figuring out whom will play where.
"It's kind of too early to tell what we have," Karle said. "Last year was a different dynamic. This team is all new and stepping into different roles. Last year we started in June and the whole team was working. This year, it's more individual things and we're just starting to put it together. Some will have to fill roles they might not be comfortable with, and they might not know that yet."