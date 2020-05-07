ASHLAND — Rose Hill Christian will have a bit of Jim Clayton, Lonnie Lucas and Norm Persin on its girls basketball bench next season.
The Royals didn’t hire any of those coaching legends, but did pick up Nick Karle, who was influenced by all those men, as its new coach. Karle, 34, said he learned from Persin as a player at Chesapeake, from Clayton while working at Sports City U and from Lucas as an assistant at Huntington High.
The former North Central College and Shawnee State University guard comes to Rose Hill Christian from Kentucky Christian University, where he was an assistant on the men’s basketball team the last two seasons. He replaces Kevin Nibert, who went 54-77 in five seasons with the Royals, who went 15-11 last season.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Karle said of landing a head coaching job in high school. “I’ve been patient. God wants me to start small and go from here.”
Karle was the head girls middle school coach at Our Lady of Fatima in 2008. He went from there to head coach at Enslow Middle School, where he led a winning program. From there, Karle went to Huntington High as an assistant before taking some time off from coaching.
A teacher at the Ramey-Estep School in Rush, Kentucky, Karle is accustomed to working with kids. His wife, Natalie, home schooled their children — Gabriella, 12, and Maximus, 10, before taking a teaching job at Rose Hill Christian last year. With Gabriella heading into seventh grade — seventh graders may play varsity ball in Kentucky — she will be able to play for her dad.
Karle said he is excited to compete against the better teams in the 64th District and 16th Region, something the Royals traditionally haven’t done well. Rose Hill Christian has not competed for district nor regional seedings in five years, although it has played a few foes from both.
The Royals have lost 90 consecutive games against 16th Region opponents, having last won 44-42 over Raceland on Dec. 10, 2010. Rose Hill Christian has lost 64 consecutive district games, having last won Dec. 1, 2008 when it beat Fairview 43-40.
“Being from Chesapeake, I want to play teams that will make us better,” Karle said, referring to the potent Panthers program that traditionally plays challenging schedules. “I want to play district and regional teams.”
That means taking on 16th Region powers such as Ashland, Boyd County and Russell, all of which have represented the region in the Sweet 16 in recent seasons.
“We’re not going to back down,” Karle said. “We want to play teams that by the end of the year will make us better. I told (Athletic Director Johnny Bush) from the get-go that I don’t like getting beat by 50 points, but what’s worse is winning by 50 against a team that doesn’t make us better.”
The Royals lost only one senior — Ashleigh Riffe, who averaged 3.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game — from their 2019-2020 squad. Back are seniors to be are Bellamee Sparks (14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds), Delaynee Sparks (12.6, 5.5), Baylee Trimble (9.4, 9.4) and six others who contributed last season.
Karle said he plans to emphasize defense and rebounding, passing until a good shot presents itself and a mix of fast-paced play and deliberate offense. He said he plans to press on defense and try to dictate tempo, with an emphasis on conditioning.
Karle also said he will emphasize more than basketball.
“I want to grow these girls,” Karle said. “I want them to be comfortable praying in front of their peers.”