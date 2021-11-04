HUNTINGTON - Marshall reserve forward Marko Sarenac pulled up from 25 feet during Thursday's practice and knocked down a 3-pointer in transition on Thursday.
It was the fourth contested 3-pointer of the Thundering Herd's live session for Sarenac, which had everyone chirping.
His teammates were letting the opposing five know about it while the opposing team was chirping at each other to step out on him.
Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni just sat back and watched with a sly smile as the two teams went up and down the court.
"See? Marko's making it tough on me again," D'Antoni said.
While his team is gearing up for its final preseason game, D'Antoni and his staff are busy with quite the conundrum.
D'Antoni has 13 players who are currently in heavy rotation in the competition for playing time.
Feasibly, the Herd's veteran coach would like to get that down to eight or nine players and get consistency within his minutes scheme to allow those players to get accustomed to what the season will be like.
There's a problem, however. Marshall's players are performing evenly enough that it's hard for D'Antoni to differentiate on what the best rotation is going to be, currently.
Just how close is it?
In Thursday's practice, D'Antoni cut the sides into two groups - grey and green. The units played two five-minute halves.
At the end of the first half, the score was tied at 18. At the end of the session, the score was tied at 31.
Then, D'Antoni had assistant coach Cornelius Jackson switch the teams up again. And again, they played to a tie at the end of the session.
It isn't because a lack of talent, either. It's the culmination of a strong freshman class that is pushing the veterans, which is causing a big logjam for spots five-through 12.
That has made the exhibition games important for D'Antoni to see what combinations work well together.
"We got a good look at 16 players, so that helped us try to form a rotation that we'll see in the opening game," D'Antoni said.
In the first exhibition, new combinations came in during each media timeout, which offered looks at players, but also hindered them from getting into a rhythm together.
Based on practice this week, it is expected that D'Antoni's rotations for the exhibition on Sunday against University of Pikeville to look a bit more similar to what will be seen in the regular season.
"The first (exhibition) was basically evaluating individual players," D'Antoni said. "This next one will be evaluating compositions of teams and the five people we put on the floor - who we want together, whose going to play together, what type of minutes they will play. We'll get a better evaluation from that."
Coming into the 2021-22 season, D'Antoni knew Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor returned as the leaders of the team. Since opening preseason practice, the play of Darius George and Goran Miladinovic have also shined through, which should give the Herd four of its top five.
It is expected that Mikel Beyers will step into that fifth role, but he is being pushed by Obinna Anochili-Killen with each bringing different aspects to the game.
After that, D'Antoni's job gets much harder with several players each creating their niche for playing time.
At the guard spots, freshmen David Early and Kyle Braun each bring a ball-handler that can score while leading the offense to the equation.
In the frontcourt, freshmen Chase McKey, Wyatt Fricks and Aymeric Toussaint have all shined at times, as well, while wings Devin Collins and Sarenac have each shown their abilities in moments, too.
There is a chance one of the freshmen could also redshirt, but each time D'Antoni thinks of doing so, the group stands out, which makes it a little harder to justify.
That's why all eyes will be on Sunday's final exhibition to see what pieces fit best from a chemistry standpoint as the Herd gets ready for its Nov. 12 opener against Wright State.
"Chemistry produces production," D'Antoni said. "That's one that has to go together, so if you get the right chemistry, you are going to have the right production that you want on the floor.
"We'll have to figure out the time and then the composition of the five to make sure we've got our best production out on the floor."
For D'Antoni or any head coach, having 13 players who are producing is a good problem to have.
However, it is a problem D'Antoni must deal with quickly as going from 13 to eight or nine just doesn't add up quite yet.