HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Marshall University running back Brenden Knox capped a 104-yard performance with a 6-yard touchdown run to essentially ice a win over Old Dominion.
On the play, Knox broke through contact at the point of attack before darting into the end zone.
So, in addition to his offensive line, who did Knox give some of the credit to for the run? Fellow running back Sheldon Evans.
Evans’ continued growth led to an earlier rotation in Marshall’s running backs, which led to both Knox and Evans being fresh down the stretch.
“The combination of him and Knox have helped us,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said. “It was good to see those two backs and the offensive line that that game over on those final two drives.”
Knox finished the game with 104 yards on 24 carries, but the distribution of carries was much different. The Thundering Herd’s feature back said the early insertion of Evans into the lineup kept him fresh for later in the game.
“I like what our position coach did with the rotations. ... that helped us for the second half,” Knox said. “I just felt stronger going into the second half. It felt great.”
Knox’s physical running style is a blessing for the Herd, but it doesn’t come without hindrances. The 6-foot, 220-pound sophomore has been limited, at times, by injuries and the tough running style also takes a toll on being fresh late in games, as well.
At the end of Saturday, Evans had eight carries totaling 50 yards while also performing well in pass protection, which logged him additional time.
Holliday said his trust level in Evans has grown and the Herd’s veteran head coach added that Evans also will take over as the team’s kick returner.
“He has that ‘it’ factor and is our kick returner now as well,” Holliday said. “He’s just a good football player who is deceptive. He runs with more power and is more elusive than you think he is.”
Knox spoke about Evans at length on Monday afternoon, saying that their situations are similar — backs who did things the right way and waited their turn before seeing their consistency turn into performance.
“It’s kind of a settling feeling knowing that you have somebody to come in when you get a little banged up or a little tired,” Knox said. “They can come in and you know you don’t have to worry about it.”
Knox added that the rushing attack’s success isn’t about quantity, but quality of the plays when called, regardless of who runs it.
“Share the wealth,” Knox said. “There’s no need to take on 45 carries if you don’t have to. It’s just being productive. If you aren’t able to be productive, bring someone in who can and go back out when you’re ready.”
In addition to Evans’ resurgence, Holliday also praised Knox’ mindset in the matter, which has showcased team over individual interests.
“That’s Brenden Knox,” Holliday said. “That’s the kind of kid he is and why he’s been a captain multiple times. That’s why he’s as good a kid as he is a player. He and Sheldon feed off each other.
“You have a chance to have a (great) team when you have kids that have that type of attitude.”
Knox, who is again a captain for Friday’s 6:30 p.m. game at Florida Atlantic, leads Marshall with 499 yards and five touchdowns while Evans has 230 yards.