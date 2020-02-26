HUNTINGTON — Josh Roten scored 17 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, made three steals and blocked two shots to lead Covenant to a 74-64 victory over Hannan in boys high school basketball.
Gabe Roberts scored 27 points, made 13 of 19 free throws and issued six assists for Covenant (13-12). Nate Beilstein scored 14 points.
Casey Lowery led the Wildcats (3-15) with 25 points. Chandler Starkey scored 19 and Logan Barker 10. Covenant returns to action in the National Christian Schools Athletic Association tournament March 5 in Mount Vernon, Ohio.
HANNAN 10 14 11 29 — 64: Lowery 25, Starkey 19, Barker 10, Ramey 8, Watkins 2.
COVENANT 24 22 13 15 — 74: Beilstein 14, J. Roten 17, Herbert 8, Scarberry 4, Dickinson 4, Roberts 27.
ST. ALBANS 62, SPRING VALLEY 51: The Red Dragons overcame a 17-9 deficit to defeat the host Timberwolves (11-11).St. Albans used a 22-6 second-quarter run to lead 31-23 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
Jaimelle Clayton led the Red Dragons with 19 points. Rodney Toler scored 16, Drew Reed 15 and Ethan Clay 10.
C.J. Meredith paced Spring Valley with 21 points. Brock Booth scored 13 and Nathan Ellis 10.
ST. ALBANS 9 22 14 17 — 62: Claytor 19, Toler 16, Johnson 2, Clay 10, Reed 15, Good 1.
SPRING VALLEY 17 6 12 16 — 51: Ellis 11, Booth 13, Caldwell 2, Meredith 21, Livingston 2, Page 2.
LEWIS COUNTY 79, GREENUP COUNTY 59: Sam O’Keefe scored 29 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to help the Lions (15-15) beat the Musketeers (21-10) in the Kentucky 63rd District Tournament.
Brady Nelson led Greenup County with 30 points.
VINTON COUNTY 60, MEIGS 56: Gavin Arbaugh scored 23 points and Lance Montgomery 13 as the Vikings (13-11 overall, 8-4 Tri-Valley Conference) beat the Marauders (14-9, 8-4) in a makeup game in McArthur, Ohio.
Coulter Cleland scored 17, Wyatt Hoover 14 and Weston Baer 11 for Meigs.
Girls
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 92, BUFFALO 31: Senior guard Bailee Adkins scored 14 points, handed out 12 assists, made nine steals and snagged eight rebounds as the Irish (20-1) pounded the Bison (10-8) in a West Virginia Class A, Region IV, Section 2 girls basketball tournament game at Hurricane High School.
Grace Hutson scored 24 points for Huntington St. Joe, which plays Tug Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hurricane for the championship. The Panthers beat Tolsia 58-42 Tuesday.
Imani Hickman and Abby Lee each scored 10 points for the Irish.
SISSONVILLE 64, POINT PLEASANT 40: The Indians (8-15) led from start to finish in a Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament game in Sissonville, West Virginia.
Sydney Farmer scored 23 points and snatched 21 rebounds for Sissonville. Alex Bailey scored 14 points and Haley Jarrett 10. Brooke Warner paced Point Pleasant (3-19) with 19 points. Tayah Fetty scored 15.