HUNTINGTON -- The fans attending the Barstool Sports Rough N’ Rowdy came alive late in the evening when heavyweights Steve “Primetime” Young took on Colin “Coach Duggs” McClow.
Young, who is from Canada, had his supporters waving Canadian flags to a chorus of boos as the entered the ring at Mountain Health Arena. McClow, representing America, got the cheers as American flags were seen and the chant “USA” could be heard around the arena.
Young dominated the fight from start to finish to get the decision while boos again rained down from the stands.
“Felt great. It inspired me,” Young said of hearing the boos. “The flag goes up, it’s pride. He’s a good fighter. I was able to get inside and connect.”
On the lighter side, male and female midgets saw action. Bobbie Jo Tovey, 4-foot-4 from St. Jo, Minnesota, won by decision over Jessica Capri of Las Vegas. They are the first female midgets to compete in Rough N’ Rowdy.
“Felt I had something to prove,” Tovey said, referring to the looks the two fighters got. “Put pressure on me. I knew I had to do it.
“I planned to stay on her. Been training for two weeks. They (Barstool) wanted this.”
On the male side, Jeremy “Dynamite” Smith (6-0) got the decision over Josiah “Jamaican Joe” Hawkins to retain the Barstool Midget Championship.
“Stayed on him,” Smith said. “In the past I ran too much at the guys. Kept my composure. Wanted him to come to me. I’ve got to be a smarter fighter. I’ve got to be in their face. Always. Why stand and wait?”
Smith said it’s “awesome” Barstool created this division. He said fans cheer him and respect him.
“I’m just another fighter,” Smith said. “People see me as a fighter and accept it.”
Michael Brown of Parkersburg got the decision over Dustin Bailey to take the Barstool Middleweight title.
Brendan Kelly won by decision over Wade Woodruff to keep the Barstool Welterweight crown. He came to the ring in red, white and blue and cheers of “USA, USA.”
Kelly got four 8-counts against Woodruff, but couldn’t put him away.
“I’ve represented the USA my whole life,” Kelly said. “I’m proud to live in this country. You can be a victim and rise up from the circumstances. Time to show who I am.
“Too strong. No human hits that hard at 155. I came here to knock him out. He beat me before. I outwork everyone and it showed.”
Justin Bair got a first-round KO against Nick Huckins. Both arm wrestle and this was their first Rough N’ Rowdy. Bair got two 8-counts on Huckins before he put him away.
“Tried to make a statement,” said Bair, who lost his last fight. “I wanted to come back. Stayed on him and got some shots.”
In one heavyweight bout, Zach Abel and Nick Wagner twice went completely over the ring together and landed on ringside tables. The second time it was where announcer and promoter Jerry Thomas was seated.
The show also was on pay-per-view. A Barstool reporter interviewed fighters after their bouts and other notable fans in the stands.
Fights are three one-minute rounds. The show is sanctioned as a semipro event because the fighters have no headgear and wear 16-ounce gloves. Each fighter receives prize money. Feature bouts are worth more.
The West Virginia State Athletic Commission sanctioned and supervised the show. There were 21 bouts.
