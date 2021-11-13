CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Sweet 16 turned sour for Fairland.
The second-seeded Dragons (10-2) played their worst game of the season Saturday in a 33-8 loss to No. 3 West Jefferson (12-1) In the Division VI, Region 23 semifinals at Hernnstein Field.
The Roughriders were effective in slowing Fairland’s vaunted run game, limiting the Dragons to 80 yards on 25 carries. That put pressure on sophomore quarterback Peyton Jackson, but speedy West Jefferson covered Fairland’s receivers well, holding the Dragons to 120 yards through the air.
“They did a good job taking away J.D. Brumfield,” Fairland coach Melvin Cunningham said if his senior running back, who carried 11 times for 54 yards. “That put the ball in the hands of our young quarterback.”
The Dragons missed numerous opportunities. Fairland possessed the ball in West Jefferson territory seven times, but came away with just one touchdown, a 33-yarder from Jackson to Zander Schmidt. The Dragons also recovered just two of the Roughriders’ seven fumbles, went 0 for 5 on fourth-down conversions, lost two fumbles and were intercepted twice.
The Dragons dug an early hole, with Jackson throwing an interception on their opening drive, then turning the ball over when a Roughriders’ punt hit a Fairland player and West Jefferson recovered to set up a 32-yard field goal by Mason Cordetti.
The Roughriders converted a second-and-19 to reach the Fairland 1 on the last play of the first quarter. Hayden Salyer scored on the next play for a 9-0 lead.
Cordetti kicked a 33-yard field goal 3:38 before halftime to make it 12-0.
The Dragons pulled within 12-8 when Jackson hit a leaping Schmidt with a 33-yard touchdown pass and Brycen Hunt ran for the conversion with 2:02 remaining until halftime.
West Jefferson struck back. Tyler Buescher threw a 38-yard pass to M.J. Book at the Fairland 7 to set up a 4-yard TD run by Salyer with 7 seconds left in the half for a 19-8 lead.
Salyer scored on a 17-yard pass from Buescher to make it 26-8 at 6:51 of the third quarter. Buescher threw a 15-yard TD pass to Book with 5:02 to play to set the score.
Salyer finished with 176 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries. Buescher completed 9 of 17 passes for 122 yards.
“Obviously, we didn’t play well,” Cunningham said. “I didn’t coach well. Congratulations to West Jefferson. They’re a great team and well coached. It’s hard when we performed the way we did.”
West Jefferson advances to the regional championship game Saturday against top seed Fort Frye (10-1), a 42-7 victor over Barnesville in the other semifinal.
WEST JEFFERSON 3 16 7 7 — 33
FAIRLAND 0 8 0 0 — 8
WJ — Cordetti FG 32
WJ — Salyer 1 run (kick failed)
WH — Cordetti FG 33
F — Schmidt 33 pass from Jackson (Hunt run)
WJ — Salyer 4 run (Cordetti kick)
WJ — Salyer 17 pass from Buescher (Cordetti kick)
WJ — Book 15 pass from Buescher (Cordetti kick)
Team statistics
WJ F
First downs 8 9
Rushes-yards 37-154 25-80
Passes 9-17-0 9-26-2
Passing yards 122 120
Total yards 276 200
Fumbles-lost 7-2 2-2
Penalties-yards 2-25 2-25
Punts 6-24.8 2-35.5
Individual statistics
Rushing
West Jefferson: Buescher 5-(minus-22), Salyer 32-176; Fairland: Brumfield 11-54, Jackson 8-(minus-8), Schmidt 3-8, Kitts 3-26.
Passing
West Jefferson: Buescher 9-17-0, 122 yards; Fairland: Jackson 9-25-2, 120 yards, Schmidt 0-1-0.
Receiving
West Jefferson: Book 5-81, Fry 2-23, Salyer 2-18; Fairland: Leep 3-28, Brumfield 2-19, Schmidt 2-34, Hunt 2-39.