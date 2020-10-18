MAN, W.Va. — Hunter Bush ran for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead Point Pleasant (3-2) to a 40-21 victory over Man (1-2) Friday night in high school football at George Queen Memorial Field.
Bush completed 18 of 24 passes for 233 yards and ran 11 times for 60 yards. Joel Beaty caught five passes for 114 yards and one touchdown and Zane Wamsley hauled in eight for 81 yards. Evan Roach ran 12 times for 71 yards.
Bush threw a 57-yard TD pass to Beattie to give the Big Blacks a 6-0 lead and ran 5 yards for a score to make it 13-0. The Hillbillies pulled within 13-7, but Bush added scoring runs of 1 and 8 yards to give Point Pleasant a 27-7 halftime lead.
Bush scored again on a 1-yard plunge at 7:25 of the third quarter. Erick Grimmett brought Man within 34-14 on a 1-yard run with 3:33 left in the third, but Brooks Pearson ran 36 yards for a touchdown to make it 40-14.
Jeremiah Harless threw a 59-yard TD pass to Cameron Frye to set the score.
ASHLAND 41, RUSSELL 7: The Tomcats (4-0) scored the final 34 points to clobber the Red Devils (5-1) at Putnam Stadium.
Keontae Pittman ran for 153 yards and three touchdowns, including a tie-breaking 64-yarder in the third quarter. Vinnie Palladino ran for 79 of Ashland’s 354 rushing yards and recovered a blocked punt for a TD.
Russell’s Mason Lykins intercepted three passes.
RACELAND 48, FAIRVIEW 6: The Rams (3-3) held the Eagles (1-4) to 76 yards in a victory in Westwood, Kentucky.
Jake Heighton completed 9 of 12 passes for 108 yards and four touchdowns. Noah Wallace carried nine times for 125 yards.
Jules Farrow, Parker Fannin, Jaxon Heighton and Parker Gallion caught scoring passes for Raceland. Michael Meade, Wallace and Farrow ran for touchdowns.
Cody Caldwell retuned a kickoff 90 yards for Fairview’s touchdown with 5:46 left in the game.
SCOTT 27, BOYD COUNTY 26: A Lions’ two-point conversion pass fell incomplete after a low snap with 2:06 to play, allowing the Eagles (1-3) to escape with a win in Taylor Mill, Kentucky.
Gus Howlett completed 23 of 28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns for Scott, which took a lead it never relinquished on Bennie Hill’s 42-yard touchdown scamper with 3:39 to play.
Jacob Kelley led Boyd County (3-3) with 18 carries for 139 yards.
WIRT COUNTY 47, WAHAMA 12: The Tigers (4-2) scored on all five possessions in the first half in a dot of the White Falcons (3-4) at Bachtel Stadium in Mason, West Virginia.
Garrett Parsons led Wirt County with 123 yards on 18 carries. Dylan Lowe completes 6 of 11 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.
Boys soccer
PIKETON 4, FAIRLAND 2: The Dragons couldn’t overcome a disastrous series in which the Red Streaks scored on an own goal and three penalty kicks in a Division III sectional tournament game at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
Jesse Lewis scored unassisted 1:56 into the game to give Fairland a 1-0 lead, but at 42:07 Piketon tied it on an own goal. The Red Streaks scored the winning goal at 64:37 on a penalty kick by Noah Nicholas. Hyunwoo Yang scored on a penalty kick to make it 3-1.
Samuel Miller scored to bring the Dragons within 3-2 before Samuel Bartosek scored on a PK for the Red Streaks to set the score.
Jacob Polcyn made 14 saves for Fairland.
Girls soccer
ROWAN COUNTY 2, BOYD COUNTY 0: Kaycee Moore scored in the first half and Audrey Evans in the second as the Vikings (5-6) beat the Lions (9-4) in the 16th Region Tournament in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
The loss broke a nine-game Boyd County winning streak.
RUSSELL 7, WEST CARTER 0: Lena Blanke scored four goals to lead the Red Devils (2-8-2) by the Comets in the 16th Region Tournament.
Haley Addis, Ava Quinn and Macy Vondsrheide also scored.
Cross country
NORTHWEST WINS SOC: Northwest won boys and girls team championships at the Southern Ohio Cross Country Meet.
Landen Smith won the boys individual title in 15:47.5. His teammate, Josh Shope, placed second in 16:09.9.
The Mohawks won the boys title with 31 points, followed by Waverly with 55, Minford with 115, Eastern-Pike with 131, Wheelersburg with 135, South Webster with 141, Symmes Valley with 144 and Oak Hill with 150.
Olivia Cisco of Waverly won the girls race in 19:29.4. Abby Cochenour of Eastern-Pike was runner-up in 20:16.8.
Northwest finished first in the girls competition with 33 points. Wheelersburg was second with 61, followed by Waverly with 68, South Webster with 72 and Green with 102.