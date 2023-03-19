Rowan County's Haven Ford was named Kentucky's Miss Basketball at a ceremony on Sunday night in Lexington.
Ford was one of two finalists from northeastern Kentucky. Lawrence County's Kensley Feltner was the other.
The award is given to a senior player every year. The winner is determined from voting by members of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches, media and former Miss Basketballs.
Voting totals and the order of finishers are not publicly available, according to a KABC spokesperson. Feltner, who has signed to play at Belmont and led Lawrence County to its first Sweet Sixteen this season, was also widely considered to be among the favorites.
Ford is the third Miss Basketball from the 16th Region. Boyd County's Savannah Wheeler claimed it in 2019, and West Carter's Megen Gearhart garnered it in 2003.
Ford averaged 26.1 points and 12.5 rebounds per game as a senior. She has signed to play at Murray State.
