Pikeville's Kristen Whited (12) tries to move in front of Boyd County's Taylor Bartrum to receive an inbounds pass during a high school basketball game Saturday at Boyd County Middle School in Summit, Kentucky.
SUMMIT, Ky. — Boyd County didn’t let Trinity Rowe make all her shots.
Rowe, a 5-foot-5 sophomore guard, made 12 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers, for 27 points to lead Pikeville (3-1) to a 71-46 victory over the Lions (3-1) in high school girls basketball in the Boyd County Roundball Classic at Boyd County Middle School.
“Trin’s really good with the ball,” Lions coach Pete Fraley said. “She distributed it and they knocked down shots.”
The Panthers knocked down 27 of 44 shots (61.4 percent), 8 of 14 from 3-point range. Boyd County made 14 of 42 (33.3 percent).
Audrey Biggs, who led her team with 21 points, scored the first basket to give the Lions a 2-0 lead, but Pikeville outscored Boyd County 19-2 the rest of the quarter. Emma Ratliff’s free throws gave the Panthers their largest lead of the first half at 26-7, but the Lions pulled within 32-20 by halftime.
Taylor Bartrum stole the inbounds pass to begin the third quarter and made a layup, starting a 9-1 Boyd County run. Rowe, though, hit a 3-pointer and followed with a steal and a layup as Pikeville countered with a 9-0 run to make it 41-29.
“We cut it to four, then Trin hits a layup and they get a steal and push it to nine,” Fraley said. “We used a lot of gas to get back in the game.”
The Panthers pulled away from there.
“They sped us up,” Fraley said. “We took a lot of bad shots, a lot of ill-advised shots. I told them it’s OK, we’re young and well come back on Monday.”
Fraley said his team is learning how to compete in a tournament-like setting. On Friday, Boyd County walloped George Washington, West Virginia’s third-ranked Class AAA team, 60-35.
“We played at 9 o’clock (Friday) night,” Fraley said. “That’s not an excuse. We’re young and don’t know yet how to handle that.”
Bartrum scored 12 points.
Boyd County returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home vs. West Carter.
PIKEVILLE 19 13 18 21 — 71: Ratliff 11, K.G. Hall 4, Lin 1, Coleman 3, Rowe 19, Whited 8, Collins 0, Jackson 8, Theis 5.
BOYD COUNTY 4 16 15 11 — 46: Bartrum 11, S. Stevens 2, Opell 0, Jordan 7, Neese 2, Moore 0, Biggs 21, Stewart 2, Ray 1.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
