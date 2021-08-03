BELLEFONTE, Ky. — Mason County shot the second-lowest team score in Ashland Invitational history Monday to win the high school golf tournament at the Bellefonte Country Club.
The Royals shot 297 to defeat runner-up Russell by 25 strokes. Medalist Logan Shepherd shot even-par 70 to lead Mason County to its third victory in four tournament this season. The Royals won the Greenup County Invitational Saturday at Hidden Cove Golf Course in Grayson, Kentucky.
All of Mason County’s golfers shot in the 70s, with Shepherd backed by Grant Owens (72), Zack Ring (75), Mason Butler (77), Kaden Grooms (78) and Jake Feldhaus (79). Their team total was topped in tournament history only by Louisville St. Xavier’s 291 in 2011.
Owens placed second overall, with Ashland’s Connor Calhoun, Lewis County’s Logan Liles and defending champion Cam Roberts of Pikeville tying for third at 73.
Brody Kilburn shot 76 and Gunner Cassity 78 to help Russell finish seconds. East Carter (326) was third. Greenup County and Fleming County (336) finished tied for fourth. Pikeville (340) was sixth. Ashland and Rowan County (355) tied for seventh. Lewis County (369) was eighth, followed by West Carter (386) and Boyd County (387).
CARTER COUNTY SUSPENDS ACTIVITIES: The start of Carter County, Kentucky, schools is delayed in reaction to an increase of COVID-19 cases there.
School was to begin Monday, but is rescheduled for Aug. 16. All athletic activities have been suspended until then.
No extracurricular activities (games & practices) are permitted through August 16,” Carter County Schools revealed in a Facebook post. “Information will be re-evaluated at the end of next week.”
The delay forced the cancelation of West Carter’s football scrimmage with Greenup County on Friday. The Comets are slated to open the season Aug. 20 at home vs. Rowan County. East Carter is set to open Aug. 21 at Montgomery County. East and West were scheduled to meet in soccer on Aug. 12.
“We will find a substitute on short notice for the same date,” Musketeers coach Zack Moore said. “Hoping our friends at West get back on the field soon.”
