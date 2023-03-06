Spring Valley’s Allie Daniels (34) makes a drive to the net as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday in at Spring Valley.
Spring Valley's Hallie Bailey (22) prepares to shoot as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Hallie Bailey (22), left, moves in against Parkersburg's Trinity Balog (3) as the Spring Valley High School girls basketball team takes on Parkersburg during the Class AAAA, Region IV co-final on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Some teams, including Spring Valley, are proud of their wins, but the Timberwolves also can brag about their losses.
“Every team we lost to is still playing,” Spring Valley High School girls basketball coach Bo Miller said of the team’s four defeats in 24 games.
Ashland is 24-7 and made the Kentucky Sweet 16. McMinn Central of Englewood, Tennessee, is in the state tournament. Fairland is 27-0 and in the Final Four in Ohio. Cabell Midland, which won one of three contests vs. the Timberwolves, is 19-6 and in the state tournament.
“We’ve played a lot of different places against very good teams to get ready for this,” Miller said of third-seeded Spring Valley’s Class AAAA state tournament quarterfinal game vs. No. 6 seed Woodrow Wilson (16-8) at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“Woodrow is pretty good,” Miller said. “(Keanti) Thompson is a really good player. They’re playing well. The Nabors brothers (head coach Brian and assistant Gene) have really turned that program around.”
Thompson is a multi-talented threat who averages 13 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.1 assists per game. Sophomore Abby Dillon scores a team-best 13.3 points a game.
The Timberwolves have posted several strong victories. They beat Maryville 60-57 and Dobyns-Bennett 68-60 during a trip to Tennessee. Spring Valley topped Cabell Midland 65-52 and 60-52 and Class AA’s second seed Wyoming East, which is 18-4, 49-36. The ‘Wolves also own victories over impressive teams that didn’t make the state tournament, defeating George Washington 67-54, two-time defending state champion Huntington High 75-51 and 57-42, University 60-58 and St. Albans 52-49.
“I try to make our schedule as difficult as I can without killing us,” Miller said. “Girls basketball is good in the state. We played (Parkersburg) at West Virginia State. We played out of state in Tennessee, at Fairland and in the Ironton Classic. The (Mountain State Athletic Conference) is tough.”
The Timberwolves feature stars and balance at all five starters. Freshman Brooklyn Ellis leads the team in scoring with 14.1 points a game. Sophomores Allie Daniels and Dria Parker average 11.7 and 11.2 points per game, respectively. Daniels has 60 career points and Parker 500. Senior Hallie Bailey scores 10.9 per contest and junior Haleigh Crum 7.7. Daniels pulls down 13.7 rebounds per game.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
