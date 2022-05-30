RUSSELL, Ky. — Tim Gearhart has missed the cheering crowds, in-person medal presentations and smiles of runners as they cross the finish line.
After being run virtually each of the last two years, the Run By The River 5K and 10K races are scheduled to return to their downtown courses June 11. Races begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Russell Fire Station.
Because of COVID-19, runners ran wherever they were, timed themselves, and submitted results to Gearhart, the race director. Gearhart said the system worked, but didn't compare to live, in-person racing.
“It’s been a challenge to restart the live races after being forced to do virtual races the past two years,” Gearhart said. “But I think we have everything organized to put on a first-class event.”
This is the 45th year for the event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County. The race is one of the larger running events in the Tri-State and raises money for Kiwanis projects. Entry fee is $30 in advance, $35 on race day.
The Run By The River includes divisions for both men and women, along with non-competitive 5K and 10K walks. Trophies will be awarded to the winners and runners-up in the 5K and 10K races in both men’s and women’s divisions. Medals will be given to the top three finishers in each age bracket. Walkers will receive finisher medals. All registered runners will receive a race shirt, which will be mailed about 10 days after the event.
On race day, registration tables open at 7 a.m. at the Russell Senior Center parking lot. Pre-registered participants are asked to report to the registration tent to pick up their race bibs.
The race course goes to Clinton Street, then to the Ohio River, back to Houston Street then behind the fire station to Etna Street then down the River Road to Worthington. Runners in the 5K race will turn around on the River Road, and return to the finish line at the Senior Center.
Runners in the 10K race will proceed to Worthington, turning left on Ferry Street, then left on Center Street to Stewart, then left on Stewart to Ramey Street and left on Fisher to the River Road and back to Russell.
There will be water stations on the River Road and on Fisher Street in Worthington. Bananas, watermelon and water will be available at the finish line and runners will be offered pizza from Giovanni’s in Flatwoods.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
