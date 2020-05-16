RUSSELL, Ky. — The 43rd Annual Kiwanis Run By the River will take place by the hills, subdivisions, creeks and parks.
One of the older and more popular races in the Tri-State, Run By the River will take place as a virtual 5K run/walk this year, thanks to COVID-19 precautions.
Event official Tim Gearhart said this year’s race is designed so that runners can participate anywhere they are during a three day period. Usually run the second Saturday in June in downtown Russell, the race will now take place from 12:01 a.m. June 11 to midnight June 13.
After runners finish, they may go to runbytheriver.com and submit their times by clicking the Runner Time Entry tab at the top of the page and filling out and sending the form. Times can also be sent by text to the race director at 740-532-9688.
The cost to participate is $25 plus a $2 processing fee. All registrations must be completed at the runbytheriver.com website.On the home page, click the Registration tab and complete the two-step registration process. Fill out the form and send. Then complete the payment process. Credit cards are being processed through a secure Pay Pal site.
Deadline for registrations is midnight June 10.
Gearhart said results will be posted June 14, on runbytheriver.com and on Facebook.com/runbytheriver.
Paid participants will receive by mail a commemorative t-shirt and a special medal in recognition of the unusual circumstances of the race.
Proceeds from the race are used to provide an annual scholarship to a senior Key Club member at both Russell and Raceland-Worthington high schools. The club also provides food baskets at Thanksgiving for at least 50 families makes an annual contribution to the Family Resource Centers at Russell, Raceland-Worthington and Greenup school districts, helps sponsor the Greenup Public Librarys summer reading program, provides funds for Shop with a Cop and other youth projects.
For more information, contact Gearhart, at timgearhart204@att.net or by phone or text at 740-532-9688.