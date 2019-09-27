HUNTINGTON — There isn’t much deception to what Cincinnati is going to bring into Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday.
The Bearcats are going to run the ball downhill at Marshall with a power rushing attack, led by Michael Warren, who is a load at 220 pounds and has rushed for 220 yards so far this season. Warren’s backup is Tavion Thomas, who is a 230-pound back, as well.
“They have a few great running backs that definitely carry the load for the team,” Marshall cornerback Chris Jackson said. “They run the ball very well.”
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday did not mince words when looking at this week’s matchup.
“You have to be able to stop the run,” Holliday said. “That’s where it all starts. For them, that all started when Coach (Luke) Fickell was back at Ohio State with Coach (Jim) Tressel years ago. You want to establish the run, and they’re going to try to get that done.”
On the surface, Cincinnati’s numbers in the run game aren’t eye-popping. The Bearcats average 3.9 yards-per-carry and are at 172 yards per game.
However, much of that number is skewed by the loss to Ohio State.
Cincinnati is coming off a game before the bye week in which they rushed for 234 yards on 48 carries while scoring three touchdowns in a convincing win over Miami (Ohio).
The Bearcats were able to sustain their rushing attack, which opened up opportunities in the passing game as well.
That is an aspect that Holliday said the Herd has to be cognizant of.
“When you have the ability to run the ball like they can with Warren and that offensive line, it creates problems with play-action and that type of thing,” Holliday said. “You can try to get that extra hat in the box to stop the run and that’s when you’re one-on-one out there at the corner position.”
Cincinnati’s offense is built to use the run to set up shots down the field, which means Marshall’s secondary will have to win its one-on-one battles.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder is a dual-threat quarterback whom the Herd has to account for as well, and he will use his legs to let things develop down-field in an effort to get the ball to two favorite targets — tight end Josiah Deguara (nine catches, 141 yards, two TDs) or Alec Pierce, who is the home run threat, averaging 21.1 yards per catch.
The key for Marshall’s defense will be stopping the Bearcats in early downs, which forces them into third-and-long situations — something that has given Cincinnati problems so far this season.
Cincinnati is converting just 36 percent of its third-down opportunities on the year, and Marshall is looking to improve its ability to get off the field.
“It’s going to be really important to make sure we stop them big on third down,” Marshall defensive tackle Channing Hames said. “We’ve just got to be better at that so we can get off the field quicker.”
Hames added that having experience against teams like Boise State, now ranked in the top-20 in FBS, and Ohio helps prepare the Herd for what they will see on Saturday from the Bearcats’ offensive line.
“They are a little more athletic maybe, but for the most part, it’s nothing too much different than what we’ve seen before,” Hames said.
Holliday said that while Cincinnati’s offense is very solid in their execution, he also feels his defense is strong, which makes for an intriguing battle of strengths on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“We think we have a shot to be pretty good defensively,” Holliday said. “We’ll see. This team is probably pretty similar, talent-wise, to what Boise was. It will be a good challenge for us to line up defensively and see how far we’ve come.”
With both teams coming off a bye week, there will be wrinkles in the scheme, which lends itself to the importance of in-game adjustments.
One thing to watch for will be coming out of halftime.
Cincinnati has been strong in the third quarter against opponents, outscoring them 28-17 after the break. The third quarter has been one in which Marshall has struggled early in the season.