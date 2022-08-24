CHARLESTON -- Abe Fenwick is a great quarterback, but for George Washington to experience success against Cabell Midland in high school football, the Patriots must find a way to run the ball.
The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the season opener for both squads. The Knights were picked by Mountain State Athletic Conference coaches to finish second behind defending champion Huntington High. GW was pegged fourth behind Spring Valley.
"He had a really good year for us," Patriots coach Steve Edwards said of Fenwick, who completed 117 of 219 passes for 1,838 yards and 22 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions last season. "He's a big part of if we're going to be successful this year."
Fenwick was up and down vs. Cabell Midland last season in a 35-7 loss. He completed 15 of 29 throws for 154 yards, was sacked three times and intercepted twice. Fenwick ran 1 yard for a touchdown but was afforded little help as GW was held to minus-1 yard on 13 rushing attempts.
"Our defense was solid," Knights coach Luke Salmons said. "It was good against that offense."
Edwards hopes Fenwick won't have to shoulder the load as much Thursday or all season. Sophomore running back Keegan Sack ran for 669 yards and seven TDs last season. Edwards called Sack "as good as any there is." Klay Matthews and Anthony Valentine also are talented runners.
Edwards said he hopes to be evenly balanced on offense, but will take whatever Cabell Midland gives him.
"If we can throw it, we are going to throw it," he said. "Whatever gets us in the end zone."
Edwards said he's excited about a pair of linemen in senior Layth Ghannam (6-foot-4, 290 pounds), who has committed to Virginia Tech, and senior Isaiah Ayers (6-3, 375).
"We have some kids coming back, some key positions coming back," Edwards said. "A couple of linemen, Isaiah Ayers and Layth Ghannam. We have Abe Fenwick back at quarterback. I think our strength will be at linebacker and in the secondary."
Depth is a concern against a physical Cabell Midland squad on a hot August night when cramps can be an issue. The schedule doesn't ease much, as games with Ashland, at Hurricane and with Huntington High follow the opener.
"We have to keep working and be positive and productive," Edwards said. "That's the key for us. We have a real tough schedule and you can't hide from it. You just have to go forward with it."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.