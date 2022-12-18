MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two teams that ended the regular season playing some of their best football will cap their 2022 campaigns against one another in the third annual Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday in Conway, South Carolina.
“We are not bowl snobs so this is just as good as the National Championship for us,” Marshall head coach Charles Huff said. “It gives us an opportunity to continue to improve. Our players are excited, our administration is excited and there’s a lot of positive going on at our university.”
The Thundering Herd enters the bowl game having won its last four games to finish with an 8-4 record while UConn won five of its last seven games after a 1-4 start to the year to become bowl eligible.
“These are the kind of games that if you’re a competitor, you love, because it’s going to take your best effort on Monday,” the Huskies’ first year head coach Jim Mora said.
Mora inherited a team that had only won three games in two years but helped turn things around in a hurry this season. Much of that success had to do with UConn’s ability to run the football despite having several injuries on the offensive side of the ball.
“We were always able to find a way to run the football,” Mora said. “From day one, they were intent on doing the things we asked them to do in order to be effective in that way.”
The Huskies’ ground attack features a pair of 500-yard rushers in Victor Rosa and Devontae Houston, who have combined for 1,099 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. Each starter on the offensive line stands at least 6-foot-3 and the lightest of the bunch is 295 pounds.
But running the ball against the Herd has been anything but automatic this year as it is only allowing 88.8 yards per game, which is fifth best in country.
“They use a lot of different personnel groupings like on NFL offense,” Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry said of the Huskies. “You can see it written all over their offense so it’ll be a big challenge but our kids have had a long time to prepare for it.”
Guidry’s defensive unit has ranked among the best in all of college football in several statistical categories this year and it didn’t take much film study for Mora to see why.
“I love to watch them play defense,” he said. “They play with passion, they play with energy, they play with discipline, they’re ferocious and violent, they make plays and celebrate together and it’s going to be a heck of a task for us.”
But Mora’s defense has also had reason to boast this year. The unit is led by junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell who leads the team with 133 tackles, a career-best for him. Additionally, he’s forced two fumbles and recovered five while leading the team in sacks.
The Huskies will need a big day from him to slow down what has turned into a highly efficient Herd offense, putting up at least 485 yards in the final two games of the regular season against Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
The offense, similar to UConn’s, starts with the run and builds from there. Khalan Laborn led Marshall with 1,423 yards and 16 touchdowns and the ground attack has only gotten better with the addition of Rasheen Ali after he missed the first ten games of the year due to injury.
“It’s the original plan we thought we were going to have all year,” offensive coordinator Clint Trickett said of having both running backs for the home stretch of the season. “It’s nice to have that.”
Since the Herd arrived in Myrtle Beach, it’s been anything but a typical game week with team events happening every day in addition to practice and team meetings. But through it all, Marshall has not forgotten that there’s still a game to play.
“We understand that we haven’t played a game in two or three weeks so you can’t just roll the ball out there,” Herd linebacker Eli Neal said of the work his team has done to prepare for their 13th and final game of the year. “There’s no bad teams in bowl games so we have to go out there with our heads on fire and our bodies right, minds right and ready to win.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
