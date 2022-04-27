HUNTINGTON — As Khalan Laborn bounced off a tackle and finished off a 32-yard touchdown run on the final play of Marshall football's Green and White Game, it was a fitting end to the spring season for the Thundering Herd's running backs.
Behind Rasheen Ali, Marshall's leading rusher of over 1,400 yards from last season, there's a handful of running backs looking to be the second guy in the 1-2 punch at tailback.
A mix of Laborn, a sixth-year transfer, redshirt freshman Anthony James and true freshmen A.J. Turner and Isaiah Gordon made their impressions last Saturday, with Laborn seeing the most action of the four.
They combined to carry the ball 19 times for 104 yards, without help from Ali or Ethan Payne, neither of whom saw snaps in the Green and White Game.
"They've probably grown as much as the quarterbacks," Marshall coach Charles Huff said of the group.
Ali practiced in just a select number of the 15 spring practices, but in terms of scrimmage reps, that was all on the other running backs. Payne, a sophomore from nearby Poca High School, got significant reps in previous scrimmages this spring.
From a fundamentals standpoint, the spring practice period was a big one for the freshman group of ball carriers as Huff exposed them to different aspects of the offense under first-year coordinator Clint Trickett.
"Are they game ready? No," Huff said. "Physically they've got to continue to get stronger, but as far as speed of the game, understanding the system, understanding what college football is about?" We put them in a good position to be competitive in the fall."
Laborn's touchdown run Saturday was the only score for the White team in a 13-6 loss to the Green team, but he said ending the spring on that note gave him a glimpse of what he will be able to build upon when the summer practice period opens.
"I'm not too far behind but I'm not where I want to be at the same time," Laborn said.
Ali was no doubt the workhorse for the Herd last year, carrying the ball 250 times. Other backs combined to carry the ball 103 times. Sheldon Evans (69 carries) was the team's second-leading rusher at 303 yards and played in every game.
Payne carried 20 times for 89 yards in 11 games and Knowledge McDaniel carried 13 times for 107 yards in four games.
That's a workload Laborn feels like this new group can replicate if they continue working throughout the offseason.
"To be honest, the sky is the limit," he said. "You know, we could be really good if we put our mind to it and the work in."