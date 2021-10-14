ONA -- Their uniforms resemble Ohio State's, and legendary Buckeyes coach Woody Hayes would love their offense.
The Cabell Midland Knights (6-1) take their powerful running game into Friday's 7 p.m. Homecoming game with George Washington (4-2) content with Hayes' three-yard-and-a-cloud-of-dust attack. That's because coach Luke Salmons, his staff and players realize that 3 x 4 = first down.
Where Hayes had fullback Pete Johnson tailback Archie Griffin, quarterback Cornelius Greene and halfback Jeff Logan, Cabell Midland's triple option features fullback Jackson Fetty, halfbacks Mason Moran and Chandler Schmidt and quarterback Ryan Wolfe. Fetty leads the Mountain State Athletic Conference in rushing, with 991 yards and eight touchdowns on 158 carries. Moran is second with 620 yards and eight TDs on 58 attempts, and Schmidt seventh with 56 carries for 456 yards and 10 touchdowns.
"It's always difficult to prepare for Midland," GW coach Steve Edwards, Jr. said. "What they do, not everyone does. They spread you out, but you don't see (teams run from) it a lot."
Edwards might have to dg deep in his notes for prior scouting reports. The teams have met only once in recent seasons, with Cabell Midland winning 28-18 in the Class AAA playoffs. They haven't faced one another in the regular season since 2015 when the Knights, winner of five straight in the series, won 67-27.
George Washington brings a different look, featuring sophomore quarterback Abe Fenwick, who distributes the ball liberally. Fenwick threw seven touchdown passes to seven different receivers last week in a 49-0 victory over Riverside.
Fenwick has completed 69 of 130 passes for 1,236 yards and 17 touchdowns, with five interceptions. His favorite target has been Taran Fitzpatrick, who has caught 22 balls for 436 yards and seven touchdowns.
The winner figures to pick up a considerable haul of playoff points. Cabell Midland is rated seventh, with 12.14 points. The Patriots are tied with Spring Valley for ninth with 9.5 points. The top 16 teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs. The top eight receive homefield advantage.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.