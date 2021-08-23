SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- Tanner Runyon scored one goal and assisted on another to help South Point defeat Southeastern 3-0 in boys high school soccer at Alumni Stadium.
"This game was all about beating the heat," Pointers coach Zack Jenkins said. "Thankfully we have a deep roster this year and was able to sub guys in and out all day and get through it. Early in the season everyone’s stamina isn’t up to par anyways but the heat on our turf was brutal Saturday. I had kids who never ask to come out needing breaks early in the first half. Give the boys credit though they battled."
Runyon scored the winning goal with an assist from Erikai Jackson in the 17th minute. Runyon assisted Josh Helton in the 43rd minute. C.J. Smith finished the scoring off a pass from Jayden Ferrell in the 71st minute.
Xander Dornon made five saves to earn the shutout.
"The score really doesn’t dictate the possession advantage we held in this game," Jenkins said. "Mason Kazee, Josh Helton, Levi Lawson and Erikai Jackson made plays all over the midfield and set the table for our offense. Defensively I thought this was Josh Childers coming out party. Just a sophomore who has never played defense in his life he played outstanding back there shutting down any attack that came our way."
South Point entertains defending region champion Alexander on Thursday.
SOUTHEASTERN 0 0 -- 0
SOUTH POINT 1 2 -- 3
SP -- Runyon (Jackson assist), 17:00
SP -- Helton (Runyon assist), 43:00
SP -- Smith (Ferrell assist), 71:00
Saves: SE 19 (Wilbanks 3, Thompson 16), SP 5 (Dornon). Corner kicks: SE 2, SP 9.
POINT PLEASANT 7, BRAXTON COUNTY 0: Colton Young scored the game winner on a header off a pass from Ian Wood as the host Big Blacks (1-0) beat the Eagles (0-1).
Tyson Richards, Kanaan Abbas, Cael McCutcheon and Nick Cicchon-Ledderhose also scored.
GALLIA ACADEMY 1, WARREN 0: Keagan Daniels scored off an assist by Evan Stapleton in the 10th minute to give the Blue Devils (2-0) a triumph over the Warriors in Centenary, Ohio.
MENIFEE COUNTY 7, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Jayden Cohelia scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Wildcats toppled the Musketeers in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Dylan Adams had three goals and three assists. John-Tyler Pekins made six saves.
Girls soccer
SOUTH POINT 2, SOUTHEASTERN 0: Elaysia Wilburn scored both goals as the Pointers beat the visiting Panthers.
Wilburn scored off an assist by Jasmyn Jones in the 19th minute, then off a pass by Abby Broughton in the 56th minute.
Whitney McKenzi made six saves for South Point.
"This win was a total team effort," Pointers coach Erin Jenkins said. "We were able to move the ball around and find feet which led to Elaysia getting her two goals. Our passing has improved so much and will continue to improve. It’s something we are focusing on every practice. We are a brand new team this year having only seven girls on the current roster who played last year."
Jenkins said defense was key.
"Our defense was led by Jaycie Walters, Alli Stidham, and Luca Pennington who did not allow them to get many looks to shoot on goal," Jenkins said. "Alli was able to start winning balls in the air and pestered their midfield. She is only a freshman but stepping up big time for the team."
South Point returns to action vs. Gallia Academy at home on Aug. 31.
MENIFEE COUNTY 2, GREENUP COUNTY 0: America Adams scored two goals and Kristen Combs and Christina Turner combined for 12 saves as the Wildcats defeated the Musketeers.
Volleyball
FAIRVIEW 2, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: Fairview defeated the Royals in the championship game of the All A Classic in Frenchburg, Kentucky.,
The Eagles won 25-16, 25-15 as Charlee Hobbs made 13 kills. Kiera Lovings issued 17 assists and made 11 digs. Graycin Price had 10 digs.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Wheelersburg's volleyball match with Portsmouth West on Monday was postponed.