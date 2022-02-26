FLATWOODS, Ky. -- Brady Bell scored 24 points to lead Russell (19-7) to a 57-46 triumph over Raceland (12-16) Friday in the boys high school basketball 63rd District tournament championship game.
Damon Charles scored 10 for Russell, which won its first district title since 2013. Kyle Broughton scored 14 and Landyn Newman 12 for the Rams.
Both teams advance to the 16th Region tournament.
COVENANT 48, IGNITE 43: Gabe Roberts scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to help the Eagles defeat the Flames. Roberts also grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots and handed out two assists. Sam Roten scored 11 for Covenant (16-11), which advances to the National Christian School Athletic Tournament March 3-5 in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Avery Harper paced Ignite (16-5) with 13 points.
RIPLEY 69, LINCOLN COUNTY 53: The Vikings outscored the Panthers by 15 points in the second quarter on their way to a home victory. Luke Johnson scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Ripley (10-11), which broke a three-game losing streak. Brady Anderson scored 13 points. Sawyer Tomblin paced Lincoln County (6-16) with 16 points.
BETSY LAYNE 67, LAWRENCE COUNTY 64: Andrew Kidd scored 23 points to lead the Bobcats (22-7) by the Bulldogs in the 58th District tournament championship game at Floyd Central High School in Eastern, Kentucky. Jordan Frazier scored 17 points and Chase Mims 11 for Betsy Layne. Cody Maynard scored 28 points and Andrew Bloomfield and Trenton Adkins each scored 13 for Lawrence County (24-7). Both teams advance to the 15th Region tournament in Pikeville.
Girls basketball
TUG VALLEY 51, TOLSIA 40: Audrey Evans scored 16 points and the Panthers won their 13 consecutive game to capture the Class A, Region IV, Section championship in Willie Akers Arena in Logan, West Virginia.
Autumn Block scored 16 for Tolsia (15-6), which plays at top-ranked Gilmer County (21-2) at 7 p.m., Wednesday, in a regional co-final.
Tug Valley (16-5) hosts Calhoun County (16-5) in the other Region IV co-final.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
