RACELAND, Ky. -- Aubrey Hill scored 23 points to lead Russell (15-5) past host Raceland 63-34 in the Kentucky 63rd District girls high school basketball semifinals.
Shaelyn Steele scored 13 points for the Red Devils, who take on Lewis County Thursday in the finals. Kierston Smith led Raceland (7-13) with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
RACELAND 11 10 4 9 -- 34: Hapney 0, Picklesimer 7, Mackie 7, Smith 13, Collins 3, Lacks 0, Boggs 0, Moore 0, Thomas 0, Hackworth 0, Maynard 0, Gartin 2, Stacy 0.
RUSSELL 17 24 13 9 -- 63: Steele 13, B. Quinn 3, Adkins 9, Ross 6, Atkins 5, Jachimczuk 0, Hill 23, Maynard 4, Sanders 0, Darnell 0, Hester 0, A. Quinn 0, Oborne 0.
LEWIS COUNTY 55, GREENUP COUNTY 45: Cheyenne D'Souza scored 29 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as the Lions defeated the Musketeers in the Kentucky 63rd District semifinals in Raceland.
Emma Frazier and Rachel Bush each scored 10 for Greenup County (10-15).
Lewis County (14-3) takes on Russell (15-5) in the championship game on Thursday.
GREENUP COUNTY 12 5 16 12 -- 45: Maynard 9, Ratcliff 0, Frazier 10, Gammon 9, Bush 10, Taylor 0, Shaffer 5, Hall 0, Crum 0, Spencer 2, Hunt 0.
LEWIS COUNTY 13 15 16 11 -- 55: Adams 0, Weddington 7, Puente 4, Evans 2, D'Souza 29, Campbell 5.
CAPITAL 53, HURRICANE 36: Talayah Boxley scored 13 points and Kyra Brown 10 as the Cougars (4-2) defeated the host Redskins. Maggie Ouduor scored 18 points for Hurricane (1-5).
Boys
HERBERT HOOVER 72, WAYNE 39: Trey Chapman scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lift the Huskies (4-0) over the Pioneers (0-5) in Institute, West Virginia.
Eli Robertson scored 18 for Herbert Hoover. Devin Hatfield scored 13. Bryan Samson led Wayne with 15 points.
CAPITAL 84, HURRICANE 56: The Cougars outscored the Redskins by 29 in the second half.
Elijah Poore led Capital with 27 points. Anthony Hersch scored 15. Nas'Jaih Jones led Hurricane (1-5) with 20 points. Dillon Tingler chipped in 11.
TUG VALLEY 87, TOLSIA 72: Caleb May scored 35 points in the Panthers' victory over the Rebels.
Easton Davis scored 19 and Ethan Colegrove scored 15 and snared 15 rebounds for Tug Valley (4-0). Jesse Muncy paced Tolsia (2-1) with 22 points. Robert Cantrell scored 17, Tyler Johnson 14 and Gavin Meadows 12.
POCA 69, SHADY SPRING 58: Isaac McKneely scored 24 points as the Dots (4-1) beat the Tigers (3-1).
Ethan Payne scored 17 points for Poca, which made 64.3 percent of its shots. Jackson Toney scored 13 and Tony Payne 10. Todd Duncan led Shady Spring with 13 points.
TYLER CONSOLIDATED 64, WAHAMA 48: Caleb Strode scored 19 points and snatched 13 rebounds as the Silver Knights rallied to beat the White Falcons in Mason, West Virginia.
Justin Bowman scored 18 points and Trey Landis 13 for Tyler Consolidated (4-1 overall, 3-1 Little Kanawha Conference). Sawyer VanMatre paced Wahama (1-4, 1-3) with 20 points. Josiah Lloyd scored 16.
TYLER CONSOLIDATED 16 10 21 17 -- 64: Strode 19, Bowman 18, Landis 13, Baker 7, Bailey 5, Throckmorton 2.
WAHAMA 13 14 9 12 -- 48: S. VanMatre 20, Lloyd 16, Zuspan 5, M. VanMatre 3, Gray 2, Roush 2.
CORRECTION: In a story that appeared in Wednesday's edition of The Herald-Dispatch, Ashland's Colin Porter was mistakenly identified as 'Collin.'