DANVILLE, Ky. — Eva Blanke scored four goals Saturday to lead Russell to an 11-2 triumph over Danville in girls high school soccer.
Blanke scored at 1:19 and 3:31 before Emma Stamper kicked in the deciding goal at 5:34. Jenna Adkins and Blanke added goals before halftime.
Stamper scored again at 47:00 and Blanke in the 60th minute for a 7-0 lead. Maddie Qualls and Ava Quinn found the net before Stamper completed her hat trick at 71:15. Haley Daniels capped the scoring at 73:15.
Boys soccer
RUSSELL 6, MENIFEE COUNTY 0: Alan Benitez Ramires and Jeison Benitez Ramires each scored two goals to lift the Red Devils (1-0) over the Wildcats (1-2) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Nathan Totten and Blake Hern also scored. Marcus Bellomy stopped one shot in goal.
BOURBON COUNTY 3, BOYD COUNTY 2: Miles Ezell scored two goals and assisted Jesus Mendoza Solis on another as the Colonels (3-0) beat the Lions (1-1) in Paris, Kentucky. Christian Arnold issued two assists. Kaden Dahlstrom made 13 saves. Cole Thompson and Garrett Crum scored for Boyd County. Carter Gibson made 10 saves.
