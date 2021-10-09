By RICK ELMORE
For The Herald-Dispatch
LLOYD, Ky. – Russell won its third consecutive Backyard Brawl on Friday by defeating rival Greenup Co. 34-7 at the Musketeers’ field on homecoming night.
Andre Richardson-Crews scored three touchdowns and led the Red Devils in rushing with 98 yards to take home the team’s most valuable player award in the contest.
The sophomore running back said rain on Friday was likely to hamper the Russell passing game, and Richardson-Crews said he knew he’d have to step up.
Richardson-Crews scored the game’s first touchdown at 8:23 of the first quarter. Greenup County’s defense kept Russell close through the rest of the period until Russell went ahead on Richardson-Crews’ second touchdown, at 10:23 of the second period.
The score remained 14-0 at halftime.
Greenup County cracked the scoreboard after a 32-yard punt return by Tanner Fortson set the Musketeers up at the Russell 43.
Aided by a Red Devils’ personal foul, Greenup was able to move the Russell 2-yard-line where Braxton Noble cut the lead to 14-7 midway through the third quarter. Noble’s TD run earned him the game’s most valuable player award for the Musketeers.
Greenup County’s mistakes caught up with the Musketeers in the fourth quarter.
Richardson-Crews’ third touchdown was set up by a Greenup offside penalty on fourth-and-3 at the Musketeers’ 6-yard-line when Russell was going to settle for a field goal.
On its next drive, Greenup County fumbled, one of six on the night for the Musketeers – although it was the only one the team lost – giving Russell the ball at the GCHS 16.
That set up Brayden Hartman’s 5-yard touchdown run, and the Red Devils capped the scoring with a 30-yard interception return by Austin Parsons that set the final score.
Both teams return to district play next Friday with Russell (4-3) hosting Ashland Blazer while Greenup County (1-5) hosting East Carter.
RUSSELL 7 7 0 20 -- 34
GREENUP CO. 0 0 7 0 -- 7
R – Richardson-Crews 1 run (Totten kick).
R – Richardson-Crews 2 run (Totten kick).
G – Noble 2 run (Tipton kick).
R – Richardson-Crews 2 run (Totten kick).
R – Hartman 5 run (kick failed).
R – Parsons 30 INT return (Totten kick).
R G
First downs 19 8
Rushes-yards 40-157 28-47
Passes 7-13-0 3-10-2
Passing yards 70 29
Total yards 227 76
Fumbles-lost 2-1 6-1
Penalties-yards 8-80 8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (R) Richardson-Crews 22-98, Hartman 4-24, Rose 4-16, Rock 7-12, Cook 2-5, Stump 1-2; (G) Noble 13-26, Sammons 11-21, Perkins 3-5, Fortson 1-(-5).
PASSING: (R) Rose 6-12-0 32 yards, Lykins 1-1-0 38 yards. (G) Sammons 3-10-2 29 yards.
RECEIVING: (R) Kershner 1-38, Rock 1-19, Patrick 2-11, Lykins 2-7, Hartman 1-(-5). (G) Howard 2-15, Fortson 1-14.