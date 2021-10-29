RUSSELL, Ky. — Head coach T.J. Maynard and the Russell football team did what it needed Friday by beating West Carter 28-14 at Henry R. Evans Stadium, avenging a last-second loss to the Comets last season.
Now the team must wait for the latest RPI rankings to be released to learn if it will host the Ashland Tomcats in the first round of the Class 3A, District 7 playoffs next Friday or if the Red Devils will travel to Putnam Stadium.
Ashland has won the last six meetings against the Red Devils at Putnam Stadium.
“With beating (West Carter) we might jump them in RPI,” Maynard said. “I don’t know how all of that stuff works, but I do know one thing — we’re playing Ashland, whether it’s here or there. It’s going to be a battle no matter where it’s played.”
Russell (6-4) took the lead early on West Carter on Andre Richardson-Crews’ 1-yard TD run with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
Cole Crampton answered for the Comets with a 46-yard TD run on the ensuing drive, although a missed extra point left West Carter trailing 7-6.
On Russell’s following drive, the Red Devils went to the air as quarterback Bradley Rose connected with Mason Lykins for a 64-yard score to stretch the lead for the home team on its senior night.
West Carter, which defeated Russell in 2020 at Ivan McGlone Field on a Hail Mary, looked like it would keep the game close early on.
Crampton again found the end zone, this time on a 52-yard run, and the two-point conversion tied the game 14-14.
The second half was all Russell, however.
Crampton fumbled on the opening drive of the second half and Russell’s Connor Goodall recovered at the Red Devils’ 44-yard line.
Wide receiver Carson Patrick won a jump ball for a go-ahead score by Russell at 7:12 of the third quarter.
Colby Rock’s 4-yard TD run with 43 seconds left in the third period would be the final score of the game.
Russell’s defense and its running game did the rest.
After Crampton rushed for 105 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns in the first half, the Red Devils held the running back to 35 yards on 11 carries in the second half.
West Carter (7-3) defeated the Red Devils on a Hail Mary to walk away with a win at Russell in 2020, but the Red Devils scored two third-quarter touchdowns to break a tie game while its defense held the Comets scoreless in the second half.
Rock rushed 18 times for 90 yards and a TD, while Richardson-Crews gained 76 on the ground to help Russell keep control of the clock.
W. CARTER 0 14 0 0 — 14
RUSSELL 7 7 14 0 — 28
R – Richardson-Crews 1 run (Totten kick).
W – Crampton 46 run (kick failed).
R – Lykins 64 pass from Rose (Totten kick).
W – Crampton 52 run (Wilson pass from Estepp).
R – Patrick 16 pass from Rose (Totten kick).
R – Rock 5 run (Totten kick).
W R
First downs 8 21
Rushes-yards 24-113 45-190
Passes 5-13-0 10-19-0
Passing yards 64 170
Total yards 177 360
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 5-40 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (W) Crampton 20-140, Estepp 4-(-27); (R) Richardson-Crews 19-76, Rock 18-90, Hartman 3-16, Oborne 1-5, Rose 4-3.
PASSING: (W) Estepp 5-13-0, 64 yards; (R) Rose 10-19-0, 170 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING: (W) McGlone 4-34, J. Bond 1-30; (R) Patrick 4-58, Lykins 3-87, Richardson-Crews 3-25.