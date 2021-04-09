LEXINGTON, Ky. — Russell’s run in the Kentucky state tourney came to an end on Friday night.
The Devils stormed back from a 16-point deficit early, but could never get over the hump as Henderson County extended its lead again in the third quarter to earn a 64-53 win in the Kentucky girls basketball Sweet 16 quarterfinals at Rupp Arena.
The loss did not dampen what was a successful season for the Devils, who finished 20-6.
“Tonight just wasn’t our night, but I can’t fault their effort at all,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “As always, they battled to the end. This group made history, they left an unbelievable legacy and they’ll be remembered forever.”
The Devils never could overcome an early deficit as mistakes and missed opportunities took their toll.
Russell missed six layups in the third quarter that proved to be the team’s undoing as the Lady Colonels extended their lead to double digits.
The Devils got back within nine points with just over three minutes left, but missed four consecutive free throws that could have cut into the lead.
Those missed opportunities were too much for the team to overcome after the early deficit.
“I think we were a little frustrated,” Layne said. “Not a lot of things, unfortunately, went our way, including easy baskets and free throws. We also weren’t able to get some stops when we needed them.”
Kaeli Ross led Russell with 22 points, while Aubrey Hill overcame a tough start to finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Henderson County came out on fire, but Ross stepped up to lead a comeback that helped the Devils cut a 16-point deficit to 33-27 at the break.
Russell was in all sorts of trouble early as Henderson County got Devils point guard Shaelyn Steele into foul trouble quickly.
Steele picked up her third foul just 30 seconds into the second quarter and Henderson County appeared as if would run away with things, grabbing a 25-9 lead before Ross turned her game up to another level to get the Devils back in it.
Ross scored 12 of her 17 first-half points in the second quarter to pull Russell back within one possession before the late 3-pointer by Henderson County’s Savannah Lacer.
Henderson County’s big early lead came on the play of guard Sadie Wurth, who was able to get Steele in foul trouble and do damage from the foul line.
Wurth led the Lady Colonels with 27 points and six assists. She struggled from the floor, hitting just 4 of 13 shots, but she was 18 of 21 from the foul line in the game.
As a team, Henderson County was 26 of 35 in a game that featured 45 fouls called.
RUSSELL 7 20 6 20 — 53: Ross 22, Hill 18, Steele 8, Adkins 1, Atkins 2, Jachimczuk 2.
HENDERSON COUNTY 22 11 10 21 — 64: Wurth 27, Thomas 10, Kemp 5, Dixon 2, Veal 3, Lacer 10, Risley 7.