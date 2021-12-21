BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Shaelynn Steele scored 31 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Russell to a 73-61 victory over Bardstown in girls high school basketball.
Bella Quinn scored 14 points, issued eight assists and made five steals.
SOUTH GALLIA 59, BELPRE 38: Tori Triplett scored 18 points and Jessie Rutt 16 as the Rebels (6-1) beat the Eagles in Mercerville, Ohio. Haylee Williams scored 22 for Belpre.
POINT PLEASANT 41, WAHAMA 34: Brooke Warner scored 21 points to lift the Big Blacks (1-5) over the White Falcons (1-4) in Mason, West Virginia. Lauren Noble scored 14 for Wahama.
MEIGS 55, RIVER VALLEY 42: Mallory Hawley scored 15 points and Rylee Lisle 14 as the Marauders (7-3) beat the Raiders (4-5) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Jennifer Parker chipped in 11 points. Brooklin Clonch paced River Valley with 16 points.
OVC 47, HANNAN 21: Lalla Harlow scored 27 points and Christina Dong 13 to help Ohio Valley Christian past the Wildcats. Miranda Smith scored 11 for Hannan.
PND 44, IRONTON ST. JOE 11: Gracie Ashley scored 16 points, Kamryn Bradford 11 and Annie Dettwiller 10 for Portsmouth Notre Dame in a win over the Flyers.
