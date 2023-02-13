SUMMIT, Ky. — Russell spoiled Pete Fraley’s birthday.
The Red Devils pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Fraley’s Boyd County Lions 56-49 in a physical girls high school basketball game Monday at Boyd County Middle School.
“I didn’t mean to spoil Pete’s birthday,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “Happy birthday to him.”
Russell (19-11) took a lead it never relinquished when Bella Quinn made a three-point shot to make it 33-31 with 3:43 left in the third quarter. Quinn was mighty, making a trio of three-pointers and three free throws in the second half to finish with 15 points. Quinn backed Shaelyn Steele’s 25-point effort.
The Lions (18-8) trailed 40-39 after Taylor Bartrum’s three-pointer to end the third quarter. Quinn, though, sandwiched two treys around one foul shot to begin the fourth quarter and give Russell a 47-39 lead.
Boyd County rallied again, pulling within 48-47 when Kenzie Moore hit from beyond the three-point arc with 3:09 to play. Steele and Hannah Sanders, though, made baskets and Quinn and Steele each sank one free throw to set the score.
“I really feel like we’ve been battle tested,” Layne said. “We’ve played tough games back to back. We’ve really struggled in late-game situations, and tonight I was proud of them for finishing the way they did. They cut it to one and we finished the game. We showed some growth.”
The Red Devils avenged a 70-57 loss to Boyd County on Jan. 30.
“At our place, I thought there were some things we could’ve done better,” Layne said. “If we get to (the 16th Region Tournament) it’s likely we’ll face them or Ashland in the first or second round.”
Layne said she was pleased with Quinn.
“We’ve been talking about her a lot,” Layne said. “We’ve been working on her going off ball screens. Once she got going, I couldn’t be happier for a kid. She’s such a great kid.”
RUSSELL 12 13 15 16 — 56: Steele 25, Quinn 15, Sanders 2, Howard 0, Darnell 0, Oborne 6, Fitzpatrick 0, Atkins 8.
BOYD COUNTY 9 14 16 10 — 49: Ray 3, Bartrum 16, S. Stevens 0, Opell 0, Jordan 12, Moore 3, Biggs 15.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
