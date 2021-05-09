PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Having been robbed of the completion of her senior campaign at West Virginia State due to COVID-19, Kierstin Hensley once felt that her tennis career — just like that — was over.
She transferred to Shawnee State and worked hard as a graduate student to complete her final season of eligibility by earning first-team All-Mid South Conference honors.
With an 12-0 record in women’s singles for the 2020-21 season, Hensley not only became the first player in the history of the SSU women’s tennis program to run the table during the regular season, but also set the school record for career victories in singles competition for the year.
Counting her victories against Alexandra Parra (Lindsey Wilson) and Brenda Aguilar (Campbellsville) in the Mid-South Conference’s Preseason Invitational, Hensley notched a 13-1 overall record. In doubles competition, Hensley also teamed with Claire Carruthers to set a program record for doubles victories, as the duo went 10-3 at the No. 1 slot.
With her First-Team All-MSC honors, Hensley joined fellow Russell High School teammate Maci Ferguson — with whom she won two Kentucky state titles — on the first team. Ferguson plays at Georgetown. A third native of Greenup County, Madison Hill, who prepped at Greenup County High School, earned honorable mention All-MSC accolades at Campbellsville’s.
Hensley, by earning First-Team All-MSC honors in 2021, capped off her tennis career by earning first-team all-conference honors in every season of her collegiate career. She was a First-Team All-Mountain East Conference honoree from 2017 to 2019 at West Virginia State.
Academically, Hensley has continued to excel. The first-year graduate student holds a perfect 4.0 GPA.