FLATWOODS, Ky. — Russell High School suspended workouts for two sports Monday when a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.
Baseball and girls soccer practices were halted when a girl tested positive. She had come in contact with a member of the baseball team, leading to both sports being stopped.
“Per requirement from our school administration and to adhere to CDC guidelines, we are putting our training on hold for two weeks,” Red Devils girls soccer coach John Perry said. “This is an unfortunate event, but because the safety and well-being of our teammates are top priority, it is necessary we follow the directive to stay separated for two weeks.
Perry advised parent of student-athletes to closely monitor their children for signs of the coronavirus.
“It may be a wise decision to get your athlete tested as it is better to know than to wonder,” Perry said. “At any rate, please be vigilant for symptoms over the next two weeks via temperature monitoring, etc. And please contact your personal care provider should you begin to feel ill or experience any symptoms such as shortness of breath, body aches or chills, etc.”
The King’s Daughters Medical Center hotline for COVID-19 is 606-408-8999.
Perry said the girls soccer program plans to resume limited workouts July 14.