The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RACELAND, Ky. — Russell (8-4) rallied from a nine-point second half deficit to defeat Raceland 61-56 Saturday afternoon in boys high school basketball.

The Red Devils outscored the Rams 22-10 in the fourth quarter.

Charlie Jachimczuk led Russell with 20 points, 14 in the second half. Brady Bell scored 17 points. Kirk Pence led Raceland (5-5) with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

NEW BOSTON 94, GREEN 64: Kyle Sexton scored 29 points to lead the Tigers (18-2 overall, 12-0 Southern Ohio Conference) to a victory over the Bobcats Saturday in boys high school basketball.

The victory was New Boston’s 27th in a row in league play.

Levi Sampson led Green (5-7) with 37 points.

FEDERAL HOCKING 67, SOUTH GALLIA 56: The Lancers (9-3) showed no fatigued in playing their second game in 19 hours in beating the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio.

Federal Hocking raced to a 14-4 lead and never trailed after that. South Gallia trailed by 12 early, but pulled within 35-27 by halftime. The Lancers used an 18-13 run in the third quarter to pull away.

Girls

VINTON COUNTY 61, GALLIA ACADEMY 20: Myriah Davis scored 19 points to lead the Vikings (21-1) to a triumph over the Blue Angels (6-9) in a Division II sectional championship game in McArthur, Ohio.

Gallia reached the finals with a 47-37 win over Athens on Friday.

Cameron Zinn scored 15 points and Tegan Bartoe 13 for Vinton County, which advances to the district semifinals against Waverly, a 53-38 victor over Jackson on Friday, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

EASTERN-BROWN 70, OAK HILL 43: Rylee Leonard scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Warriors defeated the visiting Oaks in a Division III sectional final.

McKenzie Gloff scored 13 points and Emma Prine 11 for Eastern-Brown (22-2). Olivia Clarkson paced Oak Hill (11-8) with 20 points. Baylee Howell scored 14.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 66, WHITEOAK 21: The Titans (21-1) won their 11th consecutive sectional title with a victory over the Wildcats (3-18).

Portsmouth Notre Dame will entertain Green or South Gallia in a district semifinal on Thursday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.