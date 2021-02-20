RACELAND, Ky. — Russell (8-4) rallied from a nine-point second half deficit to defeat Raceland 61-56 Saturday afternoon in boys high school basketball.
The Red Devils outscored the Rams 22-10 in the fourth quarter.
Charlie Jachimczuk led Russell with 20 points, 14 in the second half. Brady Bell scored 17 points. Kirk Pence led Raceland (5-5) with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
NEW BOSTON 94, GREEN 64: Kyle Sexton scored 29 points to lead the Tigers (18-2 overall, 12-0 Southern Ohio Conference) to a victory over the Bobcats Saturday in boys high school basketball.
The victory was New Boston’s 27th in a row in league play.
Levi Sampson led Green (5-7) with 37 points.
FEDERAL HOCKING 67, SOUTH GALLIA 56: The Lancers (9-3) showed no fatigued in playing their second game in 19 hours in beating the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio.
Federal Hocking raced to a 14-4 lead and never trailed after that. South Gallia trailed by 12 early, but pulled within 35-27 by halftime. The Lancers used an 18-13 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Girls
VINTON COUNTY 61, GALLIA ACADEMY 20: Myriah Davis scored 19 points to lead the Vikings (21-1) to a triumph over the Blue Angels (6-9) in a Division II sectional championship game in McArthur, Ohio.
Gallia reached the finals with a 47-37 win over Athens on Friday.
Cameron Zinn scored 15 points and Tegan Bartoe 13 for Vinton County, which advances to the district semifinals against Waverly, a 53-38 victor over Jackson on Friday, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
EASTERN-BROWN 70, OAK HILL 43: Rylee Leonard scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Warriors defeated the visiting Oaks in a Division III sectional final.
McKenzie Gloff scored 13 points and Emma Prine 11 for Eastern-Brown (22-2). Olivia Clarkson paced Oak Hill (11-8) with 20 points. Baylee Howell scored 14.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 66, WHITEOAK 21: The Titans (21-1) won their 11th consecutive sectional title with a victory over the Wildcats (3-18).
Portsmouth Notre Dame will entertain Green or South Gallia in a district semifinal on Thursday.