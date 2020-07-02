FLATWOODS, Ky. -- The mother of a Russell High School girls soccer player who tested positive for COVID-19 last week said Thursday the test was wrong.
Amy Barker, whose daughter Isabela plays for the Red Devils' girls soccer team, said her daughter has twice tested negative since the positive result on June 29. Because Isabela registered positive, Russell shut down workouts for the girls soccer team, as well as the baseball team, a player from which Isabela was said to have come in contact.
"A false positive was originally recorded, and (Isabela) is out of isolation," Amy Barker said in an e-mail to The Herald-Dispatch.
Russell Independent School Superintendent Sean Horne confirmed the negative tests and added that teams still will break from workouts until July 13, as planned after the initial positive result.
Amy Barker said the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department "will not be updating the date, but will be reporting her 'case' as 'recovered."
Erin Crace, public information officer with the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, was unavailable for immediate comment.
Horne praised the Bakers for their cooperation during the testing.
"I would also like to take a moment to thank the student and family for their willingness to work so closely with the district in what had to be a very trying time for them," Horne wrote in a news release. "This family is a wonderful example of #TeamKentucky working together to keep all of our loved ones safe. There should be no stigma attached to this virus, all of us are susceptible to it. This family immediately chose to contact the district because they cared about the health and safety of fellow students, staff and community."
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on sports worldwide. Locally, in addition to Russell's workouts being shelved, Sissonville High School's football practices were halted Tuesday when an assistant coach there tested positive for coronavirus. Bath County (Kentucky) postponed all workouts until July 13 to combat the virus.
Horne said returning to the practice fields was tempting, but the July 13 resumption date is easier now that it is in place.
"I realize that not immediately resuming practices will be disappointing for some, however, our district will continue to follow the protocols set in place by our health officials," Horne wrote. "As I have said so many times before, the safety of our students is our first priority."