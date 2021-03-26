MOREHEAD, Kentucky — Russell coach Mandy Layne knew that a 21-point halftime lead was a dangerous thing to possess against Ashland.
Still, she wouldn’t have traded her team’s start for anything.
As Layne expected, the Kittens made a run in the second half, but Russell used its experience and poise down the stretch to thwart a rally in a 59-45 win in the Kentucky 16th Region semifinals at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
“We were worried about the letdown and we had a little bit of a letdown,” Layne said. “It’s just kind of normal, but we kept telling them that they weren’t going to go away. Like I said, we finished strong those last five minutes.
With the win, Russell will take on Boyd County in Saturday’s 16th Region Championship at 6 p.m. in Morehead.
It wasn’t an easy of a victory as what it appeared it would be early for Layne and the Devils.
After leading by as many as 24, Russell saw its lead cut to 52-43 with 5:12 left on a layup by Kenleigh Woods.
However, that would be Ashland’s last field goal as the Kittens missed several opportunities to further cut into the deficit.
“We dug a hole and just couldn’t get out of it,” Ashland coach Bill Bradley said. “I was so proud of their effort in the second half.”
Early on, it looked like the game would be a blowout as Russell (18-5) jumped out to a 17-2 lead.
Russell led by as many as 24 points in the first half, using the trio of Shaelyn Steele, Aubrey Hill and Kaeli Ross to jump out in front.
Steele’s 35-foot banked 3-pointer at the halftime horn gave the Devils a 42-21 advantage.
“Ashland’s a really good team and we knew they were going to come in wanting to win really bad,” Steele said. “Getting to the regional finals is really important to us, so we knew we had to come in, work really hard and defend.”
Steele, the talented Russell freshman, finished with 17 points (all in first half), 12 rebounds and five assists in the win while Hill and Ross each added 16. Hill also had 10 rebounds in the win.
Russell’s experience showed itself with that trio taking charge while Ashland (15-10) suffered through nerves early, which contributed to 11 turnovers before halftime.
“With nerves and stuff, these kids have been to four regional semis and I think it’s huge that they’ve played 15 games — some of these kids — on this floor,” Layne said.
With the win, Russell and Boyd County meet in a rematch of last year’s region championship, which the Devils won. The teams also split the regular-season meetings with Russell serving as Boyd County’s lone loss of the season.
ASHLAND 9 12 14 10 — 45: Woods 5, Cullop 7, Sellars 7, C. Wallenfelsz 7, Martin 16, L. Wallenfelsz 3
RUSSELL 26 16 4 13 — 59: Steele 17, Quinn 2, Adkins 8, Ross 16, Hill 16
BOYD COUNTY 60, ROWAN COUNTY 46: The difference in Friday’s first semifinal was firepower.
Boyd County had lots of it while Rowan County had one main weapon.
The Lions used their wealth of ammunition in a 60-46 win that put them back in the 16th Region Championship.
“Our kids are pretty smart,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “We run our offense and we have counters for everything and they know them. They’re out there calling stuff and looking at me and I say, ‘Okay, that’s fine. You see it, run it.’ That’s the good thing about having a veteran ballclub.”
Harley Paynter overcame a tough shooting night early to finish with 20 while Bailey Rucker added 16 and Hannah Roberts added 12.
Rowan County’s Haven Ford did her best to keep the Vikings in it, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Like Paynter, Ford also had a tough shooting night (4 of 15), but got to the foul line with regularity.
“It’s one of those deals where you don’t try to stop her because you’re not going to stop Haven,” Fraley said. “You just try to slow her down. We ran different looks at her all night. She’s special. She’s a great player. She ended up with 20-some tonight, but we made her work for them.”
Boyd County (17-1) showed its versatility in producing a 15-point halftime lead that ended any threat of an upset.
Paynter hit just two of her 12 first-half shots, but Rucker and Roberts picked up the scoring slack to forge the advantage.
Rucker, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the opening win over on Tuesday, continued her hot play, knocking down her first four shots from the floor — three from 3-point range — to lead the Lions out to an early advantage.
“She got us off strong early, hitting a couple threes and got one going to the basket,” Fraley said. “She just plays her tail off. That’s her. She doesn’t care to do whatever. She just wants to win.”
Rowan County ended its season at 12-8. It was only the third loss for the Vikings in their last 13 games.
BOYD COUNTY 17 15 18 10 — 60: Caldwell 3, Rucker 16, Paynter 20, Roberts 12, Biggs 9
ROWAN COUNTY 11 6 10 19 — 46: Utterback 2, Rose 5, Ford 23, Melton 2, Kat. Chandler 8, Kan. Chandler 3