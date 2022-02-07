RUSSELL, Ky. — Brady Bell connected on a 3-point jumper to tie the game at 52-52 late in regulation and Russell then outscored Ashland 12-8 in the extra four minutes of overtime to pull off the upset, winning 64-60 Monday night in the nightcap of a girls-boys doubleheader at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
Ashland’s girls won the first half of the twin bill 43-40 to get a season split to date between the two.
Boys
Bell provided nearly all the Russell offense with 34 points as the Red Devils (14-5) ended Ashland’s win streak at 12 and saw their fans storm the court after the big win. The Tomcats (18-5) are back in action Friday at home against Paintsville.
Russell scored the first five points in overtime and never looked back.
Ethan Sellers led the Tomcats with 18 points. Zander Carter had 15 and Cole Villers 11.
“It’s my fault. You can’t let one guy beat us,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said on the post-game radio show. “Credit Russell. There are times like this that happen.”
Ashland struggled from the floor on offense, making 22 of 58 shots. Russell hit 22-of-47.
“We have no rhythm on offense,” Mays said. “That’s on me. I don’t want to make excuses. We couldn’t take care of the ball. We had nothing going on.”
Russell opened the game with three straight 3-pointers for a 9-0 lead. The Tomcats took their first lead at 19-17 with 5:02 left in the second period.
The Red Devils made 7 of 15 3s and Ashland hit on just 7 of 25.
This is Ashland’s first Region 16 loss since Feb. 21, 2019 when Boyd County prevailed 55-53. The Tomcats had won 40 straight games against regional foes until Monday night. Their largest lead was 12 with 1:59 left in the third.
Russell travels to Elliott County on Wednesday night.
ASHLAND 7 21 14 10 8 — 60: Carter 15, Atkins 2, Sellars 18, Conway 8, Villers 11, Adkins 6.
RUSSELL 14 7 16 15 12 — 64: Bell 34, Downs 9, Patrick 6, Rose 8, Rimmer 3, Charles 4.
Girls
Kenleigh Woods and Mikayla made clutch free throws in the final minute to help Ashland rally past the Lady Red Devils.
Ella Sellers led the Kittens with 16 points and Martin had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Ashland made things tough for Russell’s Shaelyn Steele, who had 29 to lead the Lady Red Devils past the Kittens in the first meeting. She had 16, but only one point in the second half. She also had 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Ashland, down 27-20 at the half, outscored the home team 7-4 in the third quarter and 16-9 in the fourth to get the win.
“We blew our cool in the first half,” Kittens coach Bill Bradley said. “The second half we kept our cool and played a lot harder. Defense helped us out some.”
Bradley had Woods shadow Steele in the fourth period and it paid off.
“We made them earn their points,” Bradley said. “The girls had their head down at halftime. They knew they played bad. It’s big to win here. Might see them again at Morehead (regional). This had a tournament atmosphere. We kept our composure.”
ASHLAND 11 9 7 16 — 43: Woods 5, L. Wallenfeltz 3, Sellars 16, C. Wallenfeltz 2, Martin 12, Robinson 5.
RUSSELL 8 19 4 9 — 40: Sanders 4, Adkins 7, Steele 16, Quinn 1, Atkins 6, Osborne 6.