FLATWOODS, Ky. — Madeline Hill had come to terms with her volleyball career ending.
The Russell High School senior was content to head to Eastern Kentucky University as a regular student and begin her studies as a nursing major.
Then she received an unexpected call from Jeff Lennox, and all the sudden here came the game again. Lennox, coach of Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina, wanted Hill to visit. Hill initially wasn’t sure what to think, but Lennox wouldn’t lie to her. He was genuinely interested in the Red Devils libero and defensive specialist.
After visiting campus, Hill’s sweet dreams of playing in college became a reality and she signed with the Bulldogs.
“I felt God led me to this college,” Hill said of Barton, a NCAA Division II school about a six-hour drive from her home. “I felt he was calling me to go there.”
Hill said she loved her visit to a program that has succeeded significantly in recent seasons. Last year’s 11-13 overall record and 8-8 mark in Conference Carolinas was anomaly. Barton reached the NCAA playoffs each of the two previous seasons and won regular-season and league tournament championships.
“They’ve been really good,” Hill said. “They have a great outside hitter in Kaytlin Elkins.”
Hill hopes to join senior Elkins in the lineup, but said she will have to work hard for playing time. Hill’s high school statistics suggest that won’t be a problem. Last season, she had 63 aces, 348 digs and 51 assists to help the Red Devils to a 31-3 record.
“We had a great season,” Hill said. “We worked really hard together.”
Hill also threw discus and ran the 100 meters on Russell’s track team. She started playing volleyball in seventh grade when she “thought it looked like fun, so I tried it and loved it.”
The quick, 5-foot-5 Hill knew volleyball was for her when she dove for a ball and gashed her chin. A teammate noticed blood trickling, but Hill didn’t want to come off the court.
In the future, Hill plans to treat such injuries. She volunteers at King’s Daughters Medical Center.
“My mom (Edie) is a nurse,” Hill said. “I love helping people.”