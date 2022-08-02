BELLEFONTE, Ky. -- Brody Kilburn shot 4-over-par 74 to lead Russell to the championship of the Ashland Invitational high school golf tournament Monday at the Bellefonte Country Club.
Kilburn's teammates, Gunner Cassity, Kolten Kirk and Landon Scaggs, each shot 75 as the Red Devils finished with a 299, six strokes ahead of Mason County. Johnson Central was third at 320, followed by Rowan County at 339, Montgomery County at 347, Pikeville at 353, East Carter at 378 and Ashland at 429.
The Royals' Grant Owens shot 72 to win medalist honors. Titus McGlone of East Carter finished second, one stroke back, after edging Mason County's Jake Feldhaus in a playoff.
BOYD COUNTY INVITATIONAL: Boyd County's Morgan Kennedy fired a 3-over-par 75 to win the individual title of the Boyd County Invitational girls golf tournament Monday at the Hidden Cove Golf Course in Grayson, Kentucky.
Kennedy helped the Lions to a 412 team score, good for second place, 26 strokes behind Montgomery County. Ashland, Montgomery County B, Owsley County, Raceland and Rowan County rounded out the field.
The Indians' Peyton Patrick shot 84 to place second. Greenup County's Cambria Burke finished third with an 85.
