The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BELLEFONTE, Ky. -- Brody Kilburn shot 4-over-par 74 to lead Russell to the championship of the Ashland Invitational high school golf tournament Monday at the Bellefonte Country Club.

Kilburn's teammates, Gunner Cassity, Kolten Kirk and Landon Scaggs, each shot 75 as the Red Devils finished with a 299, six strokes ahead of Mason County. Johnson Central was third at 320, followed by Rowan County at 339, Montgomery County at 347, Pikeville at 353, East Carter at 378 and Ashland at 429.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you