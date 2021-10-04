PIKEVILLE, Ky. -- Russell won the Champions of the Mountain Classic Tournament Saturday at the University of Pikeville.
The Red Devils defeated Leslie County 24-14, 24-15 as Sadie Hill issued 12 assists. Russell then beat Betsy Layne 25-21, 25-21, behind Hill's 22 assists and Malory Allen's 11 kills. Hill had 23 assists and 11 digs as the Red Devils knocked off Pikeville 16-25, 25-11, 25-20. Ava O'Neal had 11 digs and Christin Corey 11 kills. Russell defeated Pike County Central 25-11, 25-8 in the finals.
Girls soccer
BOYD COUNTY 2, BELFRY 2: Alexis Boyd scored one goal and assisted on another to pull the Lions into a 2-2 with the Pirates in Pond Creek, Kentucky.
Laci Boyd also scored for Boyd County (8-6-2). Sofie Stevens made three saves. Kenzie Jackson and Makenna Justice found the net for Belfry (7-10-1). Jazzy Cline made 12 saves.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
