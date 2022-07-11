FLATWOODS, Ky. — Jenna Adkins' choice of college is a bit fishy, but that's on purpose.
Adkins, a 5-foot-7 rising senior guard at Russell High School, committed to Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine. That's not exactly Alice Lloyd College or Kentucky Christian University.
"I've always wanted to be a marine biologist," Adkins said. "It's fascinating to me. We've barely discovered what's in the oceans. I was looking at schools toward the water. I looked at a lot of schools in Florida."
Rather than earn her degree and shoot jump shots near the warm Gulf Coast, she'll do so beside the cooler North Atlantic. Castine in on the southern coast of Maine, a 17-hour drive from her home.
"It felt like home," Adkins said. "It's beautiful and there's a lot of wilderness. It'll definitely be a change of style, but I feel I can do it with the support system I have."
Adkins credited God with helping her make the college choice.
"I'm thankful and blessed," she said. "I give thanks to the Lord."
Adkins averaged 8.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game last season on a team loaded with scorers. The Red Devils lost only one player to graduation and she said Russell can make another deep playoff run in 2023. The Red Devils lost to Ashland in the 16th Region semifinals last season.
Adkins, an avid reader, also plays soccer and runs track. She said she was flattered that Maine Maritime was interested in her. Adkins said the NCAA Division III program stayed in contact with her for about one year and made her feel welcome.
The Mariners went 20-4, 12-1 in the North Atlantic Conference, in 2021-2022.
"They made me feel good as a player," Adkins said. "Their coach (Craig Dagan) is amazing. He said if I work hard and improve, I'll play."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.