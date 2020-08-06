FLATWOODS, Ky. — Tom Barrick has coached at Russell High School only one season, but the respect he’s garnered has reached a national scale.
Barrick, the Red Devils’ boys basketball is the new president of the National High School Basketball Coaches Association. He is the first Kentucky coach to be elected to that position.
Barrick made a name for himself in Ohio, where he served as president of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association. He represented the state on the NHSBCA executive committee three years in 2011 and was inducted to the NHSBCA Court of Honor in 2017.
“The organization is basically the leaders of state coaching associations from around the country,” Barrick said of the NHSBCA. “We want to be a voice for high school basketball coaches. It’s our motto. That is our mission.”
The NHSBCA is an alliance of state basketball coaches associations that represents more than 75,000 coaches thorughout the country. Barrick served as vice president the last two last years.
The NHSBCA looks at what works in particular states and feeds that information to other states. Currently, the NHSBCA is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. Barrick said gathering information on how various state organization is handling the pandemic is crucial in quest of playing basketball this winter.
Barrick coached in Ohio for nearly 30 years, winning 481 games and leading Wheelersburg to the 1995 state finals. Before coming to Russell, he coached at Eastern-Pike. Barrick was a district director withe the OHSBA for nine years and is a member of the OHSBCA Hall of Fame.